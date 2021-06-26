Geniti Gets Nexus Invitation As Part Of The Big Week For Hockey In The Capital Region

Olivia Genitis’ quest to represent the United States in hockey takes her to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Scotia-Glenville High School junior and a handful of other Section II outcasts have been selected to compete in the Under-19 Group during the USA Field Hockeys Nexus Championship July 7-14 at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center.

The event, which will also include competitions in under-16 and under-14 divisions, is part of USA Field Hockeys Olympic Development Pathway for youth seeking a place on junior US national teams.

That’s a big deal, playing for a national team, Geniti said. I’d love to be a part of that.

Former Section II stars Kelsey Briddell and Carrie Hanks have been a part of that for quite some time now. And on Tuesday, a week after Geniti and the others received their invitation to Nexus, they were among 36 athletes named to the US Womens National Team.

It’s great for younger players to see them do it, said Saratoga Springs hockey coach Jo-Anne Hostig, who watched Briddell blossom into an all-state performer in her years playing with the Blue Streaks. It’s, I know who they are.

Geniti has gotten to know Briddell and Hanks quite well and thanks them for improving her game during training last summer through this spring at Saratoga Peak Performance.

That’s so exciting, Geniti said of Briddell and Hanks, Niskayuna graduates, who pass the USWNT. I am so happy for them both. They are a huge inspiration to me.

Johnstown seniors Taryn Ringer and Emily Fleming, Shenendehowa senior Rachel Sterle and Shenendehowa junior Hannah Merritt will join Geniti in Virginia Beach for the Nexus Championship.

They could be next, Hostig said. The important thing is that you have to work hard, be in the right place at the right time, and take advantage of it when there is an opportunity.

After five games at the Nexus Championship, athletes who shine in each division will be invited to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics scheduled for August 2-5 in Houston. Geniti plans to get something out of the Nexus event, whether she’s one of the chosen few or not.

My next big step is to play in college, said 17-year-old Geniti. I use every opportunity to get better, and this will be a great opportunity to do that.

Geniti has already accomplished a lot in reaching the Nexus event, first through three select tryout sessions for Region 4 (New York) players and then as one of approximately 70 athletes selected for Virginia Beach after an intense one-day, morning-to-late afternoon tryout that brought together players from Region 4 and Region 3 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont).

It was one big try-out, Geniti said. We knew what it was for, and we all played our hearts out. We left it on the field.

She climbed the ranks to reach this point, said Scotia-Glenville hockey coach Kaila Jackson of Genitis’s path to the Nexus Championship. It’s huge.

Unsurprisingly, Jackson was one of 216 under-19 players from nine regions who deserved an invite to the Nexus event. She has been playing since the first grade and to hone her skills she has participated in both the ADK Field Hockey Club and the HTC (Hear The Cheers) Field Hockey Club in Connecticut.

Those workouts with Hanks, who played in Maryland, and Briddell, who played at Albany University, just made her so much better.

I’ve coached her since seventh grade, and she’s such a hard worker, Jackson said. Not only is she super talented, she’s super dedicated.

Geniti was the only player from New York on an HTC under-19 team to participate in the USA Field Hockeys National Indoor Tournament in Virginia in February.

In the winter I was looking for every chance to play, and that was a great opportunity, Geniti said. I went with them, and we also won our group.

Earlier this month, Geniti helped an under-19 ADK team win its pool at the Shooting Stars Tournament in Delaware.

I can’t tell you how much I appreciate every chance to play, Geniti said. A year ago I was working out on my own in my driveway.

Geniti played a huge role for the Tartans during the Fall II high school season with her defense, passing the ball, passing and scoring in the circle, and contributing during penalty corners as an offensive batter and defensive flyer.

Central midfield is her most important position, but I can put her anywhere, said Jackson. Her skill level is so advanced.

Despite seeing plenty of time between the circles, Geniti still managed to lead the Scotia-Glenville offense with 15 goals and seven assists. She scored three goals when Scotia-Glenville defeated Glens Falls in the final game of the season, and in a previous game, the Foothills Council all-star and team captain delivered an overtime goal to lift the Tartans past Bethlehem.

I can play in midfield and midfield, Geniti said. [At Nexus] I will play where they need me to play.

Geniti also plays lacrosse and basketball, ranks fifth in her 2022 class with a 4.0 GPA, serves as co-chair of Scotia-Glenville’s Student Senate and treasurer of the Varsity Clubs, and serves as youth coach and referees in the three sports that she is involved in.

Olivia is just a quality kid, said former Tartans hockey coach Lisa Snyder.

The Nexus Championship under-16 group includes and Cole and CarolineJohnstown Krempa among its 288 members, and the under-14 group will include Tatum Hickey of Hoosick Falls among its 216 members.

Briddell and Hanks, who both graduated from high school in 2014, were selected to the USWNT after about 150 athletes competed and trained at the June 15-20 Young Womens National Championship in Virginia Beach. Although Hanks was also selected for the USWNT in 2020, Briddell had only made it this year after playing on the national development team in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This is what she has been working towards. It’s something she wanted, Hostig said. She had made it to the indoor national team and wanted more.

Earlier this year, Briddell represented the United States in four FIH Hockey Pro League games.

In high school and college, she played in midfield and up front. They had her in defense, Hostig said. I told her, they play with you a lot. They see something in you.

