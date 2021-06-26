New York Jets Sign RT Morgan Moses For One Year Contract





The New York Jets have signed right-wing tackle Morgan Moses to a one-year deal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Moses, 30, released by the Washington Football Team on May 20 on a salary cap, will compete with incumbent George Fant on the right tackle. Not only do the Jets get a proven starter in Moses, but it also increases their depth and flexibility. If Fant loses to Moses, which is the most likely scenario, he could be the backup/swing tackle. This is another aggressive move by general manager Joe Douglas, who made it a priority to rebuild one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Douglas used his 2020 first-round pick on left tackle Mekhi Becton, and he followed up with a 2021 first-round pick on Alijah Vera-Tucker, who projects as the team’s starting left guard. The Jets loved Vera-Tucker so much that they traded nine places to take him. The Jets had planned to drive Fant — $4.45 million of his $8.5 million salary is guaranteed — but they changed course when Moses became available. They received him on a free visit. “Morgan is a fantastic player. He has played at a very high level,” said coach Robert Saleh recently. “We are not going to shy away from adding good football players.” Depth is important. Battling plantar fasciitis, Becton missed most of the off-season program. He got injured in the first practice and stayed on the sidelines. Saleh downplayed the injury, saying he is “not concerned about his availability” for training camp. Still, there are concerns about Becton’s weight and durability, as he missed the equivalent of five games last season due to various injuries. When he was healthy, he was sometimes dominant. Moses (6-foot-6, 330) is one of the most durable linemen in the league. He has started every game since 2015, all but one with the right tackle. In 2020, he was ranked 39th out of 62 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Fant finished 40th in the standings. The Washington Football Team canceled Moses with two years left on his contract. He would make $7.75 million in 2021. Moses, a third-round pick from Virginia in 2014, has played 104 games, including 97 starts. The Washington Post first reported that Moses signed with the Jets.

