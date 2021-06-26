Another South Florida recruit throws down the ‘U’





FSU football coaches are in the midst of some major recruiting battles in the 2022 class and beyond. One of the challenges for Mike Norvell and the coaching staff is establishing roots in South Florida, which is home to a lot of top players. It’s an area that Jimbo Fisher has looted to bring the Noles back to prominence after the Bobby Bowden years, and it looks like Mike Norvell is on the same path. Miami fans were confused when I posted about FSU legacy recruit Marvin Jones Jr. which the U dropped during a recent visit to Tallahassee. The comments were classless, as you can imagine from Miami fans. I believe most don’t believe they have a real chance of getting Jones Jr. However, one blue chip player they desperately chase is linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. Bissainthe hails from Miami Central high school (home of FSU great Dalvin Cook) and is visiting the Noles for his official visit this weekend. One of the many things the recruit does while on campus is take photos in FSU uniforms and tour the campus. However, a photo became available on Twitter with Bissainthe throwing the U down, much like Marvin Jones Jr. did a few days ago. 4 star LB Wesley Bissainthe enjoys his #FSU visit. 10 pages of live updates on @Noles247: https://t.co/VqC9VRTOg1 pic.twitter.com/B80QJTvQAr — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 25, 2021 What the meaning? I’m sure Miami fans will argue that FSU coaches asked him to do the pose in his photos. If that’s true, Bissainthe still has the option of not doing that, right? Whether FSU coaches ask these players to take the pose or not, I think it’s a great move. Not only does it help build tension between the rivalries, but it also gives the impression that FSU is the cool place to be again with players from South Florida. Most recruiters expect Bissainthe to commit to Miami if he doesn’t choose the Noles. It would be a huge win on the recruitment path for Mike Norvell and the coaching staff. The Noles have already deployed one of South Florida’s most underrated wide receivers in Devaughn Mortimer. They are in hot pursuit of former FSU commit Nyjalik Kelly, who is teammates with Mortimer. Maybe Bissainthe did the pose just for fun? However, he is one of the main targets on the recruiting board and we will take every advantage we can get against the competition.







