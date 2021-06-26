Sports
Canada faces US for gold after beating Russia on parahockey worlds
Liam Hickey and Tyler McGregoreach scored for Canada to beat the Russia ParalympicCommittee (RPC) 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2021 IPC World Para Hockey Championship in Ostrava.
Canada’s victory takes the team to the finals, where it will face the United States, the reigning Paralympic and World Gold Champion.
It will be a rematch of the 2019 World Championship, when the United States took an overtime win over Canada. The Canadians also took home silver at the 2018 Paralympic Games.
Liam Hickey of St. John’s, NL, led the way with a short-handed goal and an assist.
With Canada killing its second penalty in a row, less than three minutes into the game, Hickey opened things up and weaved through several RPC players to find the back of the net.
Each team benefited from power plays in the second period, with McGregor scoring one for Canada and RPC’s Mikhal Miachin reacting to make the score 2-1.
WATCH l Canada Advance to Gold Medal on Parahockey Worlds:
A scoreless third period, with Canada taking three of the four penalties, saw the team trip to the final.
A ‘Bold Effort’
Canada defeated the RPC 13-7, taking all seven Russian chances in a fiery second period.
Quebec City goalkeeper Dominic Larocque made six saves.
“It was a brave effort from our entire team today,” said Canadian coach Ken Babey. “Even when we faced setbacks, our group remained composed and focused on getting the win. As we head into tomorrow, we have a chance to take home a gold medal and we know we will play our best game.” This team is definitely up for the challenge.”
Canada entered the game and won all three games in the preliminary round to lead Group A.
By reaching the semi-finals, both teams secured a berth for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.
Canada will play against the United States at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.
