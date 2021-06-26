Lions stars urged tourist James Haskell not to become position haters for the 2017 showdown with Japan

JAMES HASKELL urged the 2021 Lions class to ensure they don’t become position haters in South Africa. . . otherwise they end up as BIN JUICE.

Mr Marmite Haskell was a late substitute in the 2017 New Zealand series and although he didn’t make it to the Test side to face the All Blacks – he made the most of the tour as part of the midweek side – or because he called them “Team Bin Juice”.

4 Courtney Lawes receives his British & Irish Lions jersey from Jason Leonard Credit: Rex

4 James Haskell in action for the Lions in 2017 – playing in a warm-up match for what he called ‘Team Bin Juice’ Credit: EPA

So the 77-point England international had some advice for Warren Gatland’s side taking on Japan on Sunday to ensure they don’t become test trash this summer.

Coach Gregor Townsend has already heralded it as the toughest opening game for tourists ever.

So if anyone manages to set a major milestone at Murrayfield in front of 16,500 fans, Haskell warned their rivals not to get embittered.

The 36-year-old said: “Sometimes you get certain players who are position haters – so anyone who’s in their shirt doesn’t hang out with them and don’t spend time with them.

“You don’t want people like that who fight in training and then hate your rivals – because that doesn’t make anything better – because the players don’t choose the team.

“If another player makes others feel bad, they’re not worth it. You don’t have to be best friends, but you have to keep going.

“And on a Lions tour during Covid there will be such huge demands on them.

“You need energy carriers. Good tourists are vital – guys who make people laugh or organize things off the pitch are incredibly important.

JUMP IN ACTION 2021 US Gymnastics Olympic Trials Test Competitors in Front of Tokyo Arena YOUTUBE AND CHILL Logan Paul tells Floyd Mayweather ‘champ chill, it’s just an exhibition’ DREAMS STRIPED Transgender athlete banned from Olympics due to testosterone limit ‘SUPER GENIUS’ Who was Melissa Coates and what was her cause of death? REST IN PEACE Ex-WWE star Melissa Coates dies at age 50, just months after lifesaving leg amputation ‘THEY SAVED ME’ Meet Simone Biles’ parents

“Guys who can go out for a night, have fun and not be a complete mess — it’s all a balance.

“I see guys like Luke Cowan-Dickie, Elliot Daly and Tadgh Furlong always want to bring the energy.

“On the last tour, Gareth Davies did an excellent presentation on Peugeot sales – because one of his relatives runs a car dealership.

“Ken Owens, the president of the WRU, he loves a committee and loves to get people to organize events.

“Guys like Justin Tipuric and Toby Faletau will monopolize football, table tennis and darts – those guys live for activities.

“Then you have the coffee crew – guys like Dan Biggar, Stuart Hogg and Robbie Henshaw talking crap over a cup of coffee.

4 Ireland center Robbie Henshaw becomes part of the Lions’ coffee club

“And I’m sure they’ll have a coffee maker and specialist baristas and coffee sweets like Owen Farrell will come out.

“Then there was Kyle Sinckler who tripped in 2017 and fell through the ping pong table and smashed to pieces.

“All the boys were hysterical for days. Everyone will play their part.”

But one influential man who supported Haskell moving from Bin Juice to champagne rugby is his longtime Northampton Saints teammate Biggar, who starts in the number 10 shirt for Farrell.

After suffering an unlikely bromance four years ago with the edgy fly-half of Wales in New Zealand, Haskell said: “Biggs was quite vocal and said he wasn’t sure he would get along with me on the last tour. …along with Rory Best.

“But Dan and I got along like a house on fire. I wasn’t sure about him before either because when you play against Wales he’s very cheerful and very competitive.

“So I had my reservations… but now we’re good friends.

“I spent a season with him at Northampton and his professionalism and the way he wants to play is there.

4 James Haskell thinks Dan Biggar will become a star in South Africa

“He’s been the in-from-fly-half for a while and I have a lot of time for him.

“I think he’s a brilliant guy and will be great again for the Lions.

“Dan was with me on Bin Juice’s midweek team in New Zealand, but he was very professional in the way he wanted to play.

“But he also wanted to have fun and was great at it.

“He always snuggled in the back of the bus and he was the first one on a night out with the rest of us and really added value.

“We had a lot of laughs together and I think he found the right balance in 2017.

“I know he would have been frustrated if he hadn’t looked at a test spot against New Zealand, but he was excellent all around and a very important person.”

In-form Six Nations champion Biggar led the charge during Jersey’s first two weeks while keeping an eye on a test spot against the Springboks.

And Haskell added: “All these top flying halves – Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar – these guys come from the same mold.

“If someone was careless during practice and didn’t listen to the backs, Dan would raise his hands and speak.

“I’ve seen him stop training and scare everyone – he’s passionate and will attack people if they don’t do their job.”

James Haskell will be part of talkSPORT’s exclusive coverage of The British and Irish Lions’ Tour of South Africa.

Listen live Saturday from 2pm as The Lions take on Japan in Murrayfield on talkSPORT2.