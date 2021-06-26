Refs under new pressure to keep counting on Giannis on FT linelijn





Giannis Antetokounmpos’ long free throw routine could be too long to be legal. Officials are under renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule, putting the two-time Milwaukee Bucks MVP further in the spotlight Friday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The NBA said Antetokounmpo should have been called up for 10-second violations on both free throws he shot with 5.3 seconds left in the Hawks116-113 Game 1 win on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo made both free throws to narrow the Hawks lead to 114-113. Last 2 minute report from last night has 2 errors… 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been called up for a 10-second foul on his 1st FT with :05.3 left. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been called up for a 10-second foul on his 2nd FT with :05.3 left. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 24, 2021 Antetokounmpos’s habit of going beyond the maximum 10 seconds allowed by the NBA rule is not new. I think the whole league will notice, to be honest, Hawks rookie center Onyeka Okongwu said Friday. Everyone knows that Giannis is fouled for 10 seconds at the free-throw line. … Everyone knows it is longer than most people’s routine. When asked how players react when officials do not enforce the rule, Okongwu shrugged. That’s up to the umpires to make the question, sure, Okongwu said. We can do whatever we want, but at the end of the day, the referee makes the decision. The officials have noticed it too, at least occasionally. Antetokounmpo has been called up twice during the postseason for 10-second violations. He was called up for his first with just over a minute left in regulation in the Bucks109-107 overtime winover Miami in Game 1 of the first round. The second came during the Bucks 86-83 Game 3 triumph in their second round series with Brooklyn. The leagues 10-second rule is clear. According to NBA Rule No. 9, Section 1-a, when a free throw is awarded, an umpire must put the ball into play by handing it to the shooter of the free throw. The shooter must be above the free-throw line and within the top half of the free-throw circle. He must take the free throw within 10 seconds of controlling the ball in such a way that the ball enters the basket or touches the ring. Antetokounmpos free throw routine pushes or exceeds the 10-second limit. Some opponents counted past 10 when he was on the line, the ball still in his hands. Brooklyn’s James Harden appeared to express his dismay at Antetokounmpos’s extended stay on the line on multiple occasions during their seven-game series. Harden was animated when he had to wait a long time for Antetokounmpo, who sometimes asks an umpire to delay the ball so he can practice his form first. Antetokounmpo was voted MVP in 2019 and 2020. He led Milwaukee with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Game 1 loss.







