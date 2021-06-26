Danbury advocates cricket with flat bats and wickets





It was a Thursday night at Danbury’s Ethan Allen Hotel. The Premium English Cricket Club and the American Premier League (APL) gathered over cocktails, dinner and dance to welcome a new team, the ‘English Team’, to the APL. Wait a minute! Are you telling me that the sport of cricket has invaded this great country of ours?! Where the hell have I been in the last 216 years when the game was launched in the United States? I have a lot of questions, but first let’s go back to last Thursday at the

Ethan Allen Inn, where it was announced that the new 'English Team' franchise will become part of the APL and will feature players from England and the United States. The backstory begins with Victoria Morgan, an executive at Boehringer-Ingelheim, who bought the "English Team" last month that will play in the American Premiere League in September in hopes of boosting the sport's popularity in the United States. I have no idea how the game is played, so I launched YouTube to see what I could find. Then my head almost exploded! Are you kidding me with wickets, flat bats, two batters at a time running in opposite directions? If you hit the ball on a bounce to the perimeter of the field, you score four runs. Four runs?! And then there's something about "hitting the stump?" I'm so confused! At Thursday's event, covered by Hearst Connecticut MediaJay Mir, who grew up in Pakistan and fell in love with the sport, is the founder and CEO of the American Premiere League and spoke of a cricket revolution in the United States. Seriously, the great thing about Cricket is that fans all over the world enjoy it.







