Euro 2020: the historic rivalry between England and Germany that changed football forever





Steeped in decades of history, the draw has brought memorable moments, tears and more penalties over the years for England fans to take care of.

With Germany — a World Cup winner in 2014 — having the upper hand over its old foe lately, the rivalry remains very strong in England and it hasn’t been lost to German fans either.

Stuart Dykes has dual citizenship and moved from England to Germany in 1987. As a football fan, having worked in the offices of two Bundesliga clubs, he has seen the rivalry from both perspectives.

“I think it’s probably the biggest game for them [Germany] too,” he told CNN. “Germany v England, it stands out above the rest. There will be bigger matches for Germany in a football sense, but not from all backgrounds, history, significance.” “England is the cradle of football, if you will. Wembley is the cradle of football. So it’s a special game for the Germans.” “Although I said that, I think most of them are quietly confident that they can win as usual.” READ: Denmark gives good Euro 2020 story with unlikely qualificationonwaarschijnlijk The game that changed football England fans won’t want to remember the last time their team played against Germany in a competitive match – at the 2010 World Cup. That game in Bloemfontein, South Africa, ended in a 4-1 victory for Germany, but regardless of the outcome, the events on that day would change football forever. The game will always be remembered for Frank Lampard’s “ghost goal,” which helped introduce goal-line technology into the modern game. With the game tied at 2-1, the English midfielder thought he had equalized with a lovely chip on Manuel Neuer. Despite the ball bouncing off the bar and over the line quite clearly, the umpires on the day didn’t see it and didn’t award the goal. It caused outrage in England, forced the game’s governing bodies to apologize and paved the way for technology in the sport. At the next World Cup in 2014, FIFA had introduced goal-line technology. In the 2018 edition, VAR was in full swing. “It changed the game for the better,” Lampard previously said of his “goal,” per Sports Illustrated. “So I’m happy with that. It’s a positive move for the game as a whole with the introduction of goal-line technology.” READ: Schmeichel recalls Christian Eriksen’s first visit to training after the collapse Punishment misery It has not always been doom and gloom for England in this match. The squad, led by the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen, took a famous 5-1 victory against Germany in a 2001 World Cup qualifier. There is also a World Cup victory against West Germany in 1966 – the last time England won a major tournament. That game also had a controversial goal. England’s Geoff Hurst, encountering a cross from Alan Ball, controlled the ball and shot high, beating the keeper but hitting the crossbar. The ball bounced straight down, making it virtually impossible to tell if it had crossed the line. Hands from both sides shot up and a tense few minutes followed, with the Soviet linesman, Tofik Bakhramov of Azerbaijan, first denying the goal and then, after consulting the referee, conceding. That made it 3-2 and England won 4-2. But in reality there were few successes and much of England’s heartbreak against Germany revolved around penalties. At both the 1990 World Cup against West Germany and the 1996 European Championship, England were knocked out of the semi-finals after losing on penalties. The 1990 match is also remembered for England talisman Paul Gascoigne who shed a tear after being shown a yellow card that would have banned him from the final – if his team had gotten there. As the saying goes: “22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and in the end the Germans always win.” Current England manager Gareth Southgate missed the decisive penalty at Wembley in 1996 and England fans will pray the game doesn’t get that far on Tuesday. “It’s a big joke for German fans. England are notoriously bad at taking penalties,” Dykes added. “I just saw a headline that says England can beat Germany, but not with penalties. So yeah, I think that’s what it comes down to at the moment. “I don’t think both teams play that well, to be honest, and then maybe it’s just because of that mentality. And that’s where I think the Germans have the advantage.” Wembley magic Amid Covid-19 restrictions, 40,000 people will be in the stadium to watch the match live, but Dykes says Wembley is still a magical place for both English and German fans. “Just winning in a friendly at Wembley is still a big thing. It’s a real shame there won’t be that many German supporters in the ground because of the Covid restrictions. Wembley is [the very best] for German football fans,” he adds. There are still people, mainly from the English tabloid press, who have looked for unhealthy links between the football rivalry and the political past of the two countries, including the two world wars. But the majority see it for what it really is: two footballing superpowers, squads full of talent and a history like no other in international football. “For us as players, we don’t tend to think too much about history. It’s about the here and now. What Germany is good at and the areas we can exploit. What we can do to hurt them England player Jordan Henderson told reporters on Tuesday. “Things that we can do in the game, that’s where all our energy goes. We don’t get too concerned with history and what happened before.”

