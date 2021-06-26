Tennessean All-Midstate High School Boys, Girls Tennis Teams 2021





The Tennessean has released its All-Midstate high school boys and girls tennis teams. All are nominated for the Male and Female Tennis Players of the Year. The winner will be announced on June 28 at the sixth annual Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans. boys Patrick Delves Ravenwood Jr. Why chosen: Delves reached the quarterfinals of the major league in singles before losing to Carter Ramthun of Station Camp. Foster Pierce MBA, Jr. Why chosen: Pierce reached the semifinals of the Division II-AA singles before losing to Ensworth’s Hank Trondson. Carter Ramthun Station Camp, Sr. Why chosen: Ramthun remained undefeated in the regular season and reached the major league singles semifinals before losing to the eventual state champion. Nicholas Roth CPA, Jr. Why chosen: Roth won his Division II-A singles quarterfinal match before losing to eventual champion Walker Stearns of St. George’s in the semifinal. Baylor Saic MBO, Sr. Why chosen: A Penn signer, Sai finished an undefeated season by winning the Division II-AA singles title for the second consecutive season. Hank Trondson So Ensworth. Why chosen: Trondson improved the Division II-AA singles championship by taking the first set from Sai before dropping the next two. girls Anna Chambers Ensworth, Mr. Why chosen: Chambers advanced to the Division II-AA doubles championship with Riley Collins. Riley Collins Ensworth Jr. Why chosen:Collins was one of the top singles players for the Lady Tigers and was also part of their Division II-AA runner-up doubles team with Chambers. Lucy Higgins Lincoln County, Sr. Why chosen: Higgins finished second in the major league in singles. Lisa Messier Franklin Jr. Why chosen: Messier helped the Lady Admirals finish second in the major league, winning both games of her state tournament. Grace Stout Ravenwood, so. Why chosen:Stout advanced to the Large Class singles quarterfinals. Payton Tomichek Brentwood Academy, Rev. Why chosen:Tomichek was the middle region singles champion and reached the semifinals of the Division II-AA. Reach Joe Spears at [email protected] or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

