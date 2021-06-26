Brewers trade with pirates to bring back Troy Stokes Jr.





The Milwaukee Brewers announced a trade shortly before Friday’s game that brought back a former Brewers prospect. Indivision trades are quite rare, but the Brewers and Pirates have made a few over the years. This has no immediate impact on the big league club, but may have some impact soon. OR Troy Stokes Jr. and RHP Jandel Gustave have been acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for C Samuel Escudero and will be assigned to Triple-A Nashville. RHP Zack Godley is assigned directly to Triple-A Nashville and elected to free agency. pic.twitter.com/q8rbAcl5X2 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 25, 2021 Troy Stokes Jr., 25, was a 4th round pick by the Brewers in 2014. He worked his way up the system and was added to the 40-man roster, but in the midst of an outfield roster crisis, Stokes was given waivers and the Detroit Tigers claimed him. He’s since bounced off to Pittsburgh, but they’ve also sent him off their 40-man roster. The Brewers add some more Triple-A depth in both the outfield and bullpen. Stokes is partnering with RHP . to Triple-A Jandel Gustave. Gustave, 28, has a 3.60 ERA in Triple-A this year for the Pirates. He last pitched in the Dutch big league in 2019 with the Giants and posted a 2.96 ERA. Gustave made his big league debut in 2016 with the Braves. He still has a minor league option left, which was probably key to the Brewers taking over from him. Gustave throws hard, averaging 96-97 MPH on his fastball, and he also has a bad slider. Who is Samuel Escudero, the player the Brewers commercially sent back to Pittsburgh? In exchange for two Triple-A players with big league experience, the Brewers sent out 16-year old catcher Samuel Escudero. Escudero was just signed in January as an international free agent from Venezuela. There is not much information about him and he has not played any official games yet, although he did have extensive spring training at the Brewers complex in Arizona before the Dominican Summer League season started. The DSL will start playing in a week or two. Escudero is a very raw player as he is so young and only recently signed. There is a lot of development ahead for him and he is essentially a lottery purchase for the Pirates. At this point, it doesn’t look like the Brewers have given up much. They have a player back that they are very familiar with, who can provide depth in the field and a reliever who throws hard and can provide some extra depth in the bullpen. Dylan Cozens, who was an outfielder in Triple-A, recently retired from baseball to pursue an NFL career. So the Brewers needed another outfielder in Nashville, and Stokes is someone they know who can fill it. It’s a smart move by David Stearns and Matt Arnold. Both players who got them have big league experience and add depth to key positions, while the cost to get them wasn’t very high.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos