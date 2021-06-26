Miami football legends arrive for Paradise Camp





Ten Miami football legends will be attending Paradise Camp this weekend via the official Hurricanes Twitter handle. More than two dozen Hurricanes will attend Paradise Camp this weekend. The alums in attendance will be there to assist the Miami coaching staff with instructions during Paradise Camp on Saturday. The Miami football alums confirmed by the official Twitter account will be led by Michael Irvin, the wide receiver of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first player announced Thursday. Other players who will be in Coral Gables represent a cross-section of Hurricanes alums from 1989 to recent graduates. kicker Jose Borregales, offensive tackle Joaquin Gonzalez, wide receivers KJ Osborn and Lamar Thomas, defensive purposes Jaelan Phillips and Greg Rousseau, Centre Brett Romberg, safety Sheldrick Redwine and linebacker Sean Spence made their way to Coral Gables on Saturday for Paradise Camp. The ability to learn from Irvin, several All-Americans, current NFL players Osborn and Redwine, Borregales, Phillips and Rousseau about to start their NFL careers and former Division I WR coach Thomas would be unmatched by almost every college football program in the country. I’m on my way to help my coach@Coach_MannyDiazand my school@CanesFootball in preparing and sharing with each young man how to reach into his KID and take out his KING!! Because you need the KING in you to win the RING for you 🙌🏾🏈🏆💍🙌🏾🏈🏆💍 pic.twitter.com/AkYAtTC8B9 — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) June 24, 2021 The achievements of the 10 alums who will be in attendance will help the prospects and Hurricanes players to learn and gain knowledge to aid their football careers. The number of alum is not included. More alums could be present. The 10 alums above are the ones restricted by @canesfootball on Twitter. This weekend is more likely to lay a foundation for the Class of 2023 than the prospects Miami’s football program is recruiting for 2022. Most of the best Miami prospects in the Class of 2023 already made an official visit earlier this month. After recruitment reopens on June 1, a new dead period begins on July 1. Four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown and cornerback Khamauri Rogers and three-star wide receivers Landon Ibieta and Quan Lee are the four players committed to Miami’s 2022 football program. begin to announce July.







