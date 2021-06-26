Amherst boys tennis drops 5-0 to Westborough in Division I semi-finals





The Amherst boys’ tennis team saw the season come to an end on Friday after Westborough inflicted a 5-0 defeat on the Hurricanes in the Division I semi-finals. Despite the loss, Amherst’s impressive season was already one to remember. While Amherst had no hand in dethroning reigning champion Longmeadow, it was the Hurricanes who took over the Lancers for first place. For head coach Jeremy Wise, that was more than he could have asked for this season. We have achieved our goals; we won Western Mass, Wise said. That’s what we were shooting for. It was a good group of guys and some very good players. It is the first time in a long time that Amherst has been represented in a state tournament. The last time none of these children had been born. Even though today was not Amherst’s day, Wise is proud of all his team achievements and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Sachin Khashu and Josh Kellogg struggled in the first doubles, losing in straight sets to Westborough (6-0, 6-0). Siddu Sitaraman and Rohan Shenoy left the second doubles 6-2 and 6-1. At third base, Miles Jeffries lost to Jonathon Feldman in two (6-1, 6-1). The two heaviest losses of the day came at first and second base. James Serhant, who had lost just one game all season before Friday, was beaten by Andrew Chen 6-2, 6-3. Previously undefeated Aengus Cox fought hard to keep his perfect record intact, but in the end the Rangers took a straight-set victory (7-5, 7-6). It will be hard for Wise to see them leave after the pair Serhant and Cox anchor his team for their first Western Mass. title. He spoke about the dedication and work ethic of both players, especially Serhant. Hes has been the number one player for the team all four years he was in high school, Wise said. He never played any game other than number one. So there was always a lot of pressure, but he makes a huge contribution.

