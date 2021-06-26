Sports
Captain Harry Kane ignores Tottenham transfer speculation and manager farce by watching Game of Thrones
HARRY KANE blocks a long epic saga to focus on another during these Euros.
As speculation rages over Tottenham’s farcical search for a new manager, as well as the future of Kanes’ own club, the England captain has silenced the noise by watching season three of Game of Thrones.
Why worry about Paulo Fonseca, Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and the other dozen candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho when you can watch wizards having sex instead?
Before Euro 2020 kicked off, Kane made it clear he wanted to leave Spurs this summer, but despite a $100 million bid from Manchester City, he says he had no talks about his club’s future during the tournament.
It has been suggested that uncertainty about his future could affect his form, but Kane is adamant that he is only focused on Tuesday’s last 16 duel with Germany.
The striker, 27, said: It’s none of my business. When I get away with England, I’m just completely focused on England.
My brother is my agent but the only time I’ve talked to him in the last few weeks was just luck, let’s win and conquer England all the way.
So it doesn’t bother me about the outside noise. When I’m here, I’m with the boys. I try to help them, to be a leader in the team.
I need to get to know the guys, see what drives certain players, so I feel like I have enough on my plate to worry about anything outside of England.
That’s where I am and I feel like it’s one of those where if you don’t score as a striker, people look every little corner of why you don’t score.
That’s probably the case in this tournament so far, but as long as I’m focused I have the confidence I have and I don’t worry about anything.
When asked if he’d seen the Spurs management speculation, he said: I’m just keeping myself to myself.
I’m watching my series, I’m on series three of Game of Thrones right now, whether I’m playing pool or table tennis with the boys. I just try to stay away from everything.
When you’re in tournament mode it’s sometimes easy to do other things, but the experience I’ve had in the last few tournaments is to focus on this and not regret it.
Golden Boot winner at last World Cup and last season’s Premier League, Kane has yet to find the net on these Euros and admits he underperformed against Croatia and Scotland before getting an improvement against the Czechs on Tuesday.
He said: The first two games were not my best, I could have improved them for sure. I thought the third game was a tough one, but I felt a lot better.
I felt like I was much more involved in the game, not just with the ball, but without the ball and holding it up.
People quickly change their mind. It wasn’t that long ago that I won the Golden Boot and I was the best in the world and people were raving about me. That’s why I’ve always said that as a footballer you can’t get too high or too low, you just have to have that neutral mode.
I have always believed in myself. I could play ten or fifteen games without scoring, but give me a chance and identify myself back to score it.
I’m in a good place. Going in physically on Tuesday night I’m in the best shape of the tournament so far and that’s what I wanted in here.
I felt like I finished the season strong with the club and sometimes when you have a break and then come back it can take a few games to get that feeling back.
People sometimes expect you to just wipe the floor with some of these teams in European competitions, but that’s not the case.
I would have liked to have scored a few goals, but that’s not always the case. I am calm and the team is calm.
England have so far only scored twice as many goals as any other team in the competition.
But Kane claims they are determined to keep the donkeys against the Germans.
He said: Germany is a great side, a hard side, but if we want to win this league, if we want to go far, we will have to beat the best teams.
We’re going to review Germany’s strengths and weaknesses, but it’s a game to be excited about, one that we’ll all enjoy being involved in.
It’s a big game, but another game to go out and express ourselves.
I feel like this team just wants to play football, they want to get to the ball, show the world what they can do and that’s what we’re going to try to do on Tuesday night.
Read our Football live blog for the latest news from around the terrain
