Sports
LSU Football: Ed Orgeron Added as Defendant in Title IX Lawsuit
The LSU scandal continues as the university faces a Title IX lawsuit, and head football coach Ed Orgeron has been added as a defendant, as well as his LLC, “O” THE ROSY FINCH BOYZ, LLC.
The filing alleges that the coach was aware of the alleged rape of a student by former running back Derrius Guice, who had recently dropped four felony charges. Those allegations stemmed from allegations of domestic violence.
The amended lawsuit, first filed in April by victims who accuse LSU of failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, added more details and allegations against Guice. Ashlyn Robertson, a former college student, accused the former soccer star of raping her when she passed out after attending her party. She claims he harassed her because she was “spreading rumours” and told her he “had a gun with (her) name on it”.
Robertson later dated a football player, and according to the lawsuit, the friend told Orgeron about the attack.
Orgeron responded by telling Robertson’s boyfriend not to be upset because ‘everyone’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’ the lawsuit said.
In August 2020, USA Today reported: that two women came forward who accused Guice of rape at school when he was a freshman. Orgeron released a statement at the time denying the above quote from the lawsuit and being “credibly denied” about the incident, according to the Husch Blackwell investigation. The law firm could not get in touch with the former player who would have had this conversation with the football coach.
Three more women have come forward in the sexual misconduct lawsuit against the university.
Coleman: Woman testifies Ed Orgeron knew Derrius Guice was sexually harassing her
But these are not the only allegations involving Guice and Orgeron. In March, a 74-year-old who worked part-time in security at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome testified before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, saying the football coach knew Guice had sexually harassed at least one woman and lied about it.
During her testimony, Gloria Scott recalled that the then-LSU player and his friends approached her in 2017 at her post outside Elevator 8 in Bunker G.
“I like fucking women like you, you older women, because you all know you all like us young men,” Scott told Guice. “And you know you want this body.”
Guice reportedly continued to sexually harass the then 70-year-old, making vulgar comments and rubbing his body up and down from his chest to his genitals, according to USA today.
Scott told lawmakers she was trying to report the incident to the administrators of the LSU’s athletic department, the school’s director of student responsibility and directly to Orgeron. However, the school took no action.
Orgeron is said to have later called Scott to ask her to forgive Guice, calling him a “troubled child.” The head coach went on to tell her that the player was “just kidding.”
Following Scott’s testimony, LSU issued a statement in response:
“As detailed in the Husch Blackwell report, Coach Orgeron never had direct contact with the complainant. He has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting.”
Orgeron released a statement in April in lieu of testifying. The coach said the running back’s alleged sexual harassment is “completely unacceptable”. However, he denied ever speaking to Scott.
The commission is holding hearings on LSU’s failure to comply with Title IX’s requirements to report and investigate incidents of sexual misconduct after the school released the Husch Blackwell report in March.
The ongoing Title IX scandal spans accusations spanning several years, eventually leading to former football coach Les Miles “mutually breaking up” with Kansas after the release of LSU’s 2013 research into sexual harassment.
The school’s decision comes after the Husch Blackwell report detailed the athletic program’s failure to properly report sexual misconduct and abuse cases.
On April 6, the U.S. Department of Education launched its second investigation into the program’s mishandling of cases. And the school is expected to ban Guice and plans to remove its statistics from the program’s record books, a university spokesperson told ESPN.
More about LSU Title IX Scandal:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]