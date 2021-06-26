LSU Football: Ed Orgeron Added as Defendant in Title IX Lawsuit

Nelson Chenault/US TODAY Sports

The LSU scandal continues as the university faces a Title IX lawsuit, and head football coach Ed Orgeron has been added as a defendant, as well as his LLC, “O” THE ROSY FINCH BOYZ, LLC.

The filing alleges that the coach was aware of the alleged rape of a student by former running back Derrius Guice, who had recently dropped four felony charges. Those allegations stemmed from allegations of domestic violence.

The amended lawsuit, first filed in April by victims who accuse LSU of failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, added more details and allegations against Guice. Ashlyn Robertson, a former college student, accused the former soccer star of raping her when she passed out after attending her party. She claims he harassed her because she was “spreading rumours” and told her he “had a gun with (her) name on it”.

Robertson later dated a football player, and according to the lawsuit, the friend told Orgeron about the attack.

Orgeron responded by telling Robertson’s boyfriend not to be upset because ‘everyone’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’ the lawsuit said.

In August 2020, USA Today reported: that two women came forward who accused Guice of rape at school when he was a freshman. Orgeron released a statement at the time denying the above quote from the lawsuit and being “credibly denied” about the incident, according to the Husch Blackwell investigation. The law firm could not get in touch with the former player who would have had this conversation with the football coach.

Three more women have come forward in the sexual misconduct lawsuit against the university.

Coleman: Woman testifies Ed Orgeron knew Derrius Guice was sexually harassing her

But these are not the only allegations involving Guice and Orgeron. In March, a 74-year-old who worked part-time in security at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome testified before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, saying the football coach knew Guice had sexually harassed at least one woman and lied about it.

During her testimony, Gloria Scott recalled that the then-LSU player and his friends approached her in 2017 at her post outside Elevator 8 in Bunker G.

“I like fucking women like you, you older women, because you all know you all like us young men,” Scott told Guice. “And you know you want this body.”

Guice reportedly continued to sexually harass the then 70-year-old, making vulgar comments and rubbing his body up and down from his chest to his genitals, according to USA today.

Scott told lawmakers she was trying to report the incident to the administrators of the LSU’s athletic department, the school’s director of student responsibility and directly to Orgeron. However, the school took no action.

Orgeron is said to have later called Scott to ask her to forgive Guice, calling him a “troubled child.” The head coach went on to tell her that the player was “just kidding.”

Following Scott’s testimony, LSU issued a statement in response:

“As detailed in the Husch Blackwell report, Coach Orgeron never had direct contact with the complainant. He has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting.”

Orgeron released a statement in April in lieu of testifying. The coach said the running back’s alleged sexual harassment is “completely unacceptable”. However, he denied ever speaking to Scott.

The commission is holding hearings on LSU’s failure to comply with Title IX’s requirements to report and investigate incidents of sexual misconduct after the school released the Husch Blackwell report in March.

The ongoing Title IX scandal spans accusations spanning several years, eventually leading to former football coach Les Miles “mutually breaking up” with Kansas after the release of LSU’s 2013 research into sexual harassment.

The school’s decision comes after the Husch Blackwell report detailed the athletic program’s failure to properly report sexual misconduct and abuse cases.

On April 6, the U.S. Department of Education launched its second investigation into the program’s mishandling of cases. And the school is expected to ban Guice and plans to remove its statistics from the program’s record books, a university spokesperson told ESPN.

More about LSU Title IX Scandal: