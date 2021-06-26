Wimbledon 2021: Can British tennis shake off the unwanted label of ‘too white, masculine and chic’?

I walk out on the tennis court in my Jordans and basketball jersey

“Tennis is an elite sport. Most of the people involved are white and the majority are white men.”

This view of Miles Daley, a 28-year-old black tennis coach from Hackney, is one that is being held by many people in Britain.

Statistics from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the sport’s governing body, confirm some of those views.

The LTA says it recognizes the need to make tennis more representative of UK communities and, after publishing recently, its inclusion strategy, wants to “change the perception of the sport”.

“We need to make sure we can ensure that representation is seen at every level of the sport,” said Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the LTA.

“Our mission is to open up tennis and make sure it can be played and enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their age, background or ability.”

‘We need to see more color in sport’

Daley coaches kids in Newham and says he’s using his individuality — wearing Nike Jordan trainers, Beats headphones and an NBA vest — to break the mold of what young people think “normal” tennis coaches are.

“I think it’s important that people see that not everyone dresses the same, looks the same and behaves the same on the track. I always look slightly different,” he says.

When he started playing tennis at school, Daley was the “only black or colored kid, period”.

Although he says they were “mainly children of color” when he later joined Hackney City Tennis Clubs – which offer coaching and competition in one of London’s multicultural boroughs – racial homogeneity returned as he started playing at a higher level. .

“When I left that hub and went to the clubs and tournaments and even interacted with coaches, it wasn’t very diverse.

“I haven’t seen anyone like me play the game. It wasn’t the most fun.”

Daley says he was encouraged as a child to try other sports instead of tennis: athletics because he was fast, or football because it was “easier.”

Today, he says he still doesn’t feel completely comfortable as a black man in the sport and feels that micro-aggressions exist.

“Tennis needs voices that don’t say ‘everything is okay’. Because everything is not okay,” he says.

“We need to broaden the pool we can pick from and make sure people stay in the sport longer. We need to see more, for lack of a better word, color because it’s very white.”

Uma Iyer, a 41-year-old Indian woman who coaches in Edinburgh, agrees.

She says her daughter Aadya is the “only brown boy” in her under-12 group, despite the Scottish capital having a “large Indian crowd”.

Uma Iyer, seen here coaching her Edinburgh club, started playing tennis as a teenager

“There are 25 to 30 children in her school class, about ten of whom are of Indian or South Asian descent. There are Indian children here, but they do not find their way to tennis,” she says.

Iyer says posting information on Facebook about Aadya’s experiences has encouraged others to get into the sport.

“I feel that a path to success is very important for many Indian people,” she said. “Are you going to do it recreationally or is there some form of outcome? We would like to see a cultural outcome.

“I put on a video of Aadya playing at a county cup and friends of mine starting to talk. They said, ‘Aadya is playing well, so I should let my kid try it’.

“That’s the point: you see someone like you there and then you do it. You have to be a role model for it.”

(14% of the UK population is of diverse ethnic background, according to the 2011 census) Civil servants (800-900 people) – 3% Elite players (84) – 26% Recognized coaches (5,700) – 4% Monthly participants (1.3m) – 20% Volunteers (11,500) – 5% Annual participants (4m) – 16%

‘Boys don’t have as many barriers as girls’

While tennis has had a long line of female global superstars – Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka who followed the likes of Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf as role models – this has not translated into equal gender representation in Britain.

The participation of the more casual players and especially the number of female coaching remains low.

Iyer says the road from childhood play to adulthood is more difficult for teenage girls than for their male peers.

“Guys don’t have that big of a barrier, mentally and physically, they grow differently. Girls struggle to have the same momentum once they hit puberty,” she says.

These barriers may include fear of judgment or lack of confidence, as well as: the effects of menstruation and birth control pills.

Judy Murray tries to break through obstacles through her ‘She Rally’s’ and ‘Miss Hits’ campaigns.

Judy, a former Scottish national player who coached her Grand Slam-winning sons Andy and Jamie as children, wants the schemes to “empower” British women and “expand” the number involved in tennis.

Iyer says she has dealt with sexism while coaching.

“When people talk about technical things and strategies, they look at the man.

“They also try to be patronizing and ask, ‘You work full time, why do you want coaching?’ or ‘You have two kids, can you make time for this?'”

(50.9% of the UK population is female, according to the 2011 census) Civil servants (800-900 people) – 35% Elite players (84) – 49% Recognized coaches (5,700) – 24% Monthly participants (1.3m) – 30% Volunteers (11,500) – 45% Annual participants (4m) – 40%

“Wouldn’t they like that I’m disabled — or respect me?”

With Brits like Jordanne Whiley and Alfie Hewett winning Grand Slam wheelchair titles, there are role models in disabled tennis.

In addition to wheelchair tennis, the LTA offers facilities for the deaf and hard of hearing, the blind and visually impaired and people with intellectual disabilities.

Dominic Iannotti was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at the age of four. Now 23, the Scot is ranked as the world’s leading tennis player with learning disabilities.

A full-time coach, Iannotti teaches people of all ages and abilities in his hometown of Prestwick, including sessions for children with learning disabilities.

Iannotti, who also plays in regular events, says some players with intellectual disabilities are assisted by umpires in scoring or where to serve

In 2015, Iannotti joined the Great Britain Learning Disability programme. Then he became more open about his disability.

To qualify, players must take an IQ test – it must be under the age of 75 – and diagnosed under the age of 18.

In addition to raising money for charities with intellectual disabilities, Iannotti also aimed for a place on the British team at the Special Olympics in Los Angeles and the World Intellectual Impairment Sport Global Games in Ecuador.

“Only a small number of people knew what I was doing. I was afraid that people would treat me differently,” he said.

“But then I thought I could change people’s lives and inspire them to play tennis. I thought, what’s the worst that could happen? Wouldn’t they like that I have a disability or respect me? took a chance and the response was unbelievable.”

(18% of the UK population has a disability or long-term health problem, according to the 2011 census) Civil servants (800-900 people) – 4% Elite players (84) – 20% Recognized coaches (5,700) – 1% Monthly participants (1.3m) – 18% Volunteers (11,500) – 6% Annual participants (4m) – 11%

Class discrimination? Or available to everyone?

Largely because of Wimbledon’s upper-class roots, the regular presence of Royals and age-old traditions often derided as ‘stuffy’, tennis is often regarded as a ‘posh’ sport in Britain.

Former England footballer Gary Neville and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, were quite explicit in that belief when they criticized the government’s decision to allow a full house at the Wimbledon final as long as there is many coronavirus restrictions still apply.

Neville retweeted a response claiming it was “class discrimination in plain sight”.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said she “didn’t recognize” Wimbledon as elitist, having previously spoken of the event’s desire to “reach a wider and more diverse audience”.

The cost of playing is often cited as a barrier, but LTA boss Lloyd emphasizes that anyone can pick up a racket and play “anywhere, however, with a makeshift net or garage door”.

As part of its inclusion strategy, the LTA will collect data on the socio-economic background of those involved. Currently, it has no data in this area, nor with regard to sexual orientation and age.

There are a number of long-established LGBT tennis groups across the country, including the South London Smashers external link and based in Manchester Northern Aces. external link

“It gives us a sense of belonging and well-being to be our ‘authentic selves’ when playing a sport we all love,” said Northern Aces Committee member Eira Guest.

“The problem is that the middle class, white, old, male, little conservative attitudes are still pretty deep in the leagues. We have three successful teams but still dealing with thinly veiled passive aggression.

“There is still a lot to catch up on. But after twenty years of knocking on the door, at least the light is now on.”