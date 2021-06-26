OJ No 2, Kottayam 1

The only service to be delayed in Bestotel is billing, as is a popular saying among hotel-cum-bakery aficionados. Neither the customers want to leave the hotel after dinner, nor does the management want to rush them by presenting the bill.

For over 67 years, Bestotel, in the heart of Kottayam city, has been a witness to history. It was the place for movie stars and famous writers. Legendary songwriters and novelists wrote their masterpieces in the rooms, and political leaders hobbled together in the lobbies.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has also claimed this historic hotel. On August 31, the shutters of the historic hotel will be permanently lowered.

The modest 22-room hotel had a number of celebrities in its day, including Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, Ponkunnam Varkey, AK Gopalan, Kanam EJ, G Aravindan, P Padmarajan, and John Abraham, among others.

In his younger years, singer KJ Yesudas used to stay here whenever he was in Kottayam. Dileep Kumar, Saira Banu and Balraj Sahni had come here, lured by the exquisite cuisine. Shammi Kapoor played billiards in the parlor. Satyan, Prem Nazir, KP Ummer and Sheela always went to the famous landmark when passing through the city. Vayalar Ramavarma and G Devarajan created the classic revolutionary anthem Balikudeerangale in room number 7 in this hotel and Thakazhi wrote Randidangazhy while staying in room number 9.

There was something magical about the appam and mutton stew and the meals with dried shrimp chutney, fish in coconut gravy and the caramel pudding, as well as the approach of the staff and management that made the hotel a favorite haunt of its celebrity clients.

In fact, the hotel once had everything but a bar. In addition to a bakery and a restaurant, it had a billiards and table tennis parlor. It was founded in 1954 by Mambally Raghavan popularly known as Sixer Raghavan for his amazing skills in cricket. He was the first captain of the Thiru-Kochi cricket team that played in the Ranji trophy circuit. Raghavan’s father Gopalan was the cousin of Mambally Bappu who baked the first cake in Kerala in 1883. The Thalassery-based Mambally family spread across the state and opened several outlets that continue Bappu’s legacy in baking cakes. Thus, Raghavan started the bakery and later expanded it into a hotel.

It was the food that drew the crowd. Bestotel was the first eatery in Kottayam and adjacent areas to serve Chinese food for the first time. The cook was a Tamilian who previously worked in Hong Kong.

Writer CR Omanakuttan, who retired in 1998 as a professor from Malayalam Department in Maharajas College, Ernakulam, is among those saddened to hear about the impending closure of Bestetels. As a young boy, he often came to the hotel to catch a glimpse of the famous people who frequented it, he says.

The memories of Betotel are precious, he adds. Apart from the time he spent with directors Aravindan and John Abraham, he recounted the various encounters on the hotel balcony, including a reception given to actor Achankunju after he won the Best Actor award in his very first film.

It was the central theater that was converted into a hotel, Omanakuttan says. It was in the heart of the city and the intersection next to it is still known as Central Junction, he said.

I saw the closing of the Central Theater and the beginning of Bestotel. Now I have to live to see the closure of Bestetels, he says remorsefully.

Prime Minister Varghese, who retired as a hotel manager after 47 years of service, says the theater’s original structure has not changed significantly. Varghese, who joined the hotel when he was 16, says the theater’s balcony continued to be called that after it was converted into a hotel and the restaurant was set up in the prime neighborhood. It also served as a venue for press conferences before the press club was established in Kottayam.

He said the hotel was preparing food for a group of engineers who came from Canada to build the Idukki Dam.

AKG always stayed here when he arrived in Kottayam. He was a good friend of Raghavan, the hotel owner. He was not charged for the rooms, Varghese says.

Varghese remembers that every celebrity had their own unique habit. Ponkunnam Varkey wild Dinesh beedis, Muttathu Varkey wild pan and Kanam EJ, liquor, he says.

APM Gopalakrishnan, the son of Raghavans, who runs the hotel, now says he had no choice but to downsize his business. Aside from the blow of the pandemic, there is no one in the family who can continue the business. He has two daughters, one settled in the US and the other in Kozhikode. Although we will close, we will continue to supply our bakery products and food through a number of outlets, said Gopalakrishnan, who was also a cricketer like his father and has represented Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.

It was a tough decision to sell the nine cents and roughly 5,000-square-foot building to a jeweler, he says.

Human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal talked about the long hours he spent in the restaurant meeting writers and discussing the Abhaya case over a cup of coffee. A journalist first interviewed me at this restaurant years ago, and it was here that I met a few reporters again two days before the court ruled on the case, Jomon says.

It’s a blessed place. Things we plan or discuss here will succeed, says Jomon.

