Sports
OJ No 2, Kottayam 1
The only service to be delayed in Bestotel is billing, as is a popular saying among hotel-cum-bakery aficionados. Neither the customers want to leave the hotel after dinner, nor does the management want to rush them by presenting the bill.
For over 67 years, Bestotel, in the heart of Kottayam city, has been a witness to history. It was the place for movie stars and famous writers. Legendary songwriters and novelists wrote their masterpieces in the rooms, and political leaders hobbled together in the lobbies.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has also claimed this historic hotel. On August 31, the shutters of the historic hotel will be permanently lowered.
The modest 22-room hotel had a number of celebrities in its day, including Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, Ponkunnam Varkey, AK Gopalan, Kanam EJ, G Aravindan, P Padmarajan, and John Abraham, among others.
In his younger years, singer KJ Yesudas used to stay here whenever he was in Kottayam. Dileep Kumar, Saira Banu and Balraj Sahni had come here, lured by the exquisite cuisine. Shammi Kapoor played billiards in the parlor. Satyan, Prem Nazir, KP Ummer and Sheela always went to the famous landmark when passing through the city. Vayalar Ramavarma and G Devarajan created the classic revolutionary anthem Balikudeerangale in room number 7 in this hotel and Thakazhi wrote Randidangazhy while staying in room number 9.
There was something magical about the appam and mutton stew and the meals with dried shrimp chutney, fish in coconut gravy and the caramel pudding, as well as the approach of the staff and management that made the hotel a favorite haunt of its celebrity clients.
In fact, the hotel once had everything but a bar. In addition to a bakery and a restaurant, it had a billiards and table tennis parlor. It was founded in 1954 by Mambally Raghavan popularly known as Sixer Raghavan for his amazing skills in cricket. He was the first captain of the Thiru-Kochi cricket team that played in the Ranji trophy circuit. Raghavan’s father Gopalan was the cousin of Mambally Bappu who baked the first cake in Kerala in 1883. The Thalassery-based Mambally family spread across the state and opened several outlets that continue Bappu’s legacy in baking cakes. Thus, Raghavan started the bakery and later expanded it into a hotel.
It was the food that drew the crowd. Bestotel was the first eatery in Kottayam and adjacent areas to serve Chinese food for the first time. The cook was a Tamilian who previously worked in Hong Kong.
Writer CR Omanakuttan, who retired in 1998 as a professor from Malayalam Department in Maharajas College, Ernakulam, is among those saddened to hear about the impending closure of Bestetels. As a young boy, he often came to the hotel to catch a glimpse of the famous people who frequented it, he says.
The memories of Betotel are precious, he adds. Apart from the time he spent with directors Aravindan and John Abraham, he recounted the various encounters on the hotel balcony, including a reception given to actor Achankunju after he won the Best Actor award in his very first film.
It was the central theater that was converted into a hotel, Omanakuttan says. It was in the heart of the city and the intersection next to it is still known as Central Junction, he said.
I saw the closing of the Central Theater and the beginning of Bestotel. Now I have to live to see the closure of Bestetels, he says remorsefully.
Prime Minister Varghese, who retired as a hotel manager after 47 years of service, says the theater’s original structure has not changed significantly. Varghese, who joined the hotel when he was 16, says the theater’s balcony continued to be called that after it was converted into a hotel and the restaurant was set up in the prime neighborhood. It also served as a venue for press conferences before the press club was established in Kottayam.
He said the hotel was preparing food for a group of engineers who came from Canada to build the Idukki Dam.
AKG always stayed here when he arrived in Kottayam. He was a good friend of Raghavan, the hotel owner. He was not charged for the rooms, Varghese says.
Varghese remembers that every celebrity had their own unique habit. Ponkunnam Varkey wild Dinesh beedis, Muttathu Varkey wild pan and Kanam EJ, liquor, he says.
APM Gopalakrishnan, the son of Raghavans, who runs the hotel, now says he had no choice but to downsize his business. Aside from the blow of the pandemic, there is no one in the family who can continue the business. He has two daughters, one settled in the US and the other in Kozhikode. Although we will close, we will continue to supply our bakery products and food through a number of outlets, said Gopalakrishnan, who was also a cricketer like his father and has represented Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.
It was a tough decision to sell the nine cents and roughly 5,000-square-foot building to a jeweler, he says.
Human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal talked about the long hours he spent in the restaurant meeting writers and discussing the Abhaya case over a cup of coffee. A journalist first interviewed me at this restaurant years ago, and it was here that I met a few reporters again two days before the court ruled on the case, Jomon says.
It’s a blessed place. Things we plan or discuss here will succeed, says Jomon.
Disclaimer
The above views are those of the author.
END OF ARTICLE
Doctors vs Ramdev: We need science, not superstition to fight Covid
Waking up, grand old feast: Regional feasts are not a pan-Indian whole. Opposition urgently needs a congressional revamp Congress
Congress must take this into account: people don’t stop partying, they stop bosses
Beware of the Twitter trap: Social media is a distraction that doesn’t deserve this much noise and anger, be it from governments or the media
Dictatorial mentality led to state of emergency: but the roots of democracy have deepened, no one will dare to interfere in the fundamental rights of citizens in the future
Long view from Ladakh: Galwan’s lesson is that India needs allies against China. Three types of alliances are possible
Uniform Civil Code: Make It a Secular Exercise
Let them eat A diverse country will have different diets. Politics about food is bad for national health
Cracks in Beijing Fort: Insularity, Inequality, Conformity, Disagreement With Neighbors Didn’t Make America No.1
India’s Place in Quad Depends on Its Ability to Counter China, Not Covid
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]