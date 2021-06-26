Texas Track & Field goes with four to finals at US and British Olympic Trials





EUGENE, Or. Three Longhorns advanced to the final on day eight of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. All American Steffin McCarter took just one jump to reach the final round of the men’s long jump, while Texas Exes Aldrich Bailey, Jr. advanced in the men’s 400m hurdles, and 2016 Olympian Morolake Akinosun qualified in the 200m for the women. In addition, the trio of finalists, former Longhorn and 2016 bronze medalist Ashley Spencer, advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 400m hurdles. Over the pond at the British Olympic Trials, Kathryn Gillespie made it four Longhorns in the final of the Olympic Trials as she set the fourth best qualifying time in the 1500m (4:20.04) to advance to Saturday’s final round. McCarter took the second best mark of the qualifying round on his first attempt with a jump of 8.10 m/26-7, made his last two jumps and advances to Sunday’s final. Bailey Jr., an accomplished 400m runner who recently moved up to the hurdles, cut his personal best for the second straight day, clocking 49.20 to finish fourth in his heat and sixth overall. Bailey, Jr. was an All-American in the 200m and 400m in Texas and now has a chance to make it to Team USA in its newest event on Saturday. Spencer, also a 400m specialist during her time at UT, began her quest on Friday to defend her Olympic women’s 400m hurdles medal and earn a spot on Team USA for the second time. She crossed the line in second in her heat with a time of 55.92, which was good for fifth overall. Three Longhorns were on the field of the 200m semifinals with an incredibly close battle for the last two non-automatic qualifying places. One was taken by Akinosun who set a personal best of 22.44 for seventh overall. The difference between each of the next two places was 0.01 each with All-American and Big 12 Champion Kynnedy Flannel came just below the final by that margin as she set her second best ever time of 22.46. That effort came a day after a UT school record of 22.31 had been set in the preliminary round. Teahna Daniels , who secured a spot with Team USA on Saturday in the 100m, set the 10th time of 22.62, but did not advance. All American Charles Brockman III just missed the final in the 400 m hurdles, clocking 49.54 (10th best overall). Meanwhile, Longhorn Legend Marquise Goodwin’s Olympic comeback attempt came up two sports short with a 19th place finish in the long jump (7.57 m/24-10) qualifying round. In the British Trials, Gillespie, the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Outdoor 1500m champion, clocked Gillespie in today’s semi-final 4:20.04 to advance to Saturday’s final. At the Jamaican Trials, Longhorn All-American Freshman Sprinter Kevona Davis , who scored her collegiate best 11.19 (No. 8 on UT’s all-time outdoor performers list) to advance to today’s 100-meter semifinals, hitting an 11.35 and failing the final round. All American triple jumper O’Brien Wasome finished fourth (15.69m/51-5.75) and will later compete in the long jump. Day nine of the US Olympic Trials takes place on Saturday with Akinsoun, Bailey, Jr. and Davis all competing in the final round of their events with a Team USA bid on the game. Spencer returns to action in the semifinals, while former Longhorn All-American Marielle Hall takes to the track in the 10,000m final. Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler, the 2019 NCAA Heptathlon champion, will begin competing in the multi women’s event competition. Longhorns Results at US Olympic Trials: Current Longhorns 1st round (advanced to semi-final) Ladies 100mH: Chanel Brissett (20.80/4th place, Heat 4)

200 meters ladies: Kynnedy Flannel (22.31/2nd place, run 4)

Men’s 400mH: Charles Brockman III (49.98/3rd place, run 4) Qualifying round (advanced to final) Shot put men: Tripp Piperic (20.77m/68-1.75/4th place)

Long jump ladies: Tara Davis (6.68m/21-1/4th place)

Men’s long jump: Steffin McCarter (8.10m/26-7/2nd place) Didn’t move forward Men’s shot put final: Tripp Piperic (19.96/65-6/11th place)

Qualification women discus: Elena Bruckner (55.12m/181-10.0/14th place)

1st round men 800m: Crayton Coach (1:50.04/26th place overall)

Women’s triple jump qualification: Sophia Falco (12.99/42-7.5/15th place)

Women’s 100mH semifinal: Chanel Brissett (20.71/6th place, Heat 2)

Men’s 400mH 1st round: Paramveer Chohan (52.70/6th place, Heat 1)

200 meters men’s 1st round: Micaiah Harris : (20.90/4th place, Heat 3)

Men’s 400 mH semifinal: Charles Brockman III (49.54/7th place, Heat 2)

Women’s 200m semifinal: Kynnedy Flannel (22.46/6th place, Heat 1) Former Longhorns Qualified for Olympic Games 100 meters ladies: Teahna Daniels (11.03/3rd place)

Men’s Shot Put: Ryan Crouser (23.37m/76-8.25 WR/1st Place)*

*World record Qualifying round (advanced to final) Men’s Shot Put: Ryan Crouser (22.92m/75-2.5/1st place)+

+ Stadium record Semifinals (advanced to finals) 100 meters ladies: Teahna Daniels (10.84/2nd place, run 1)

400mH Men: Aldrich Bailey, Jr. (49.20/4th place, Heat 2) 1st round (advanced to semi-final) 100 meters ladies: Teahna Daniels (11.02/3rd place, series 2)

Women’s 1,500m: Sarah Lancaster (4:13.60/3rd place, series 2)

Women’s 200m: Morolake Akinosun (22:48/2nd place, run 5), Teahna Daniels (22:54/2nd place, series 1)

400mH Men: Aldrich Bailey, Jr. (49.99/4th place, Heat 1)

Women’s 400mH: Ashley Spencer (55.92)/2nd place, series 2) Didn’t move forward Women’s 400m 1st round: Courtney Okolo (52.37/4th place, 1st round heat 4), Kendall Baisden (53.17/8th place, 1st round heat 3)

Women’s 100m Semifinals: Morolake Akinosun (11.16/7th place, Heat 2 Semifinals)

Women’s 1,500m semi-final: Sarah Lancaster (4:11.05/7th place, Heat 1) semi-final

Men’s 400m 1st Round: Aldrich Bailey, Jr. (46.03/4th place, 1st round heat 4)

Men’s Pole Vault Qualifier: Reese Watson (no height/qualifying round)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Qualifier: Alex Rogers (8:49/9th place, 1st round heat 2)

800m ladies 1st round: Kendra Chambers (2:02.73/4th place, series 4)

Men’s Long Jump Qualification: Marquise Goodwin (7.57m/24-10/19th place)

Women’s 200m semifinal: Teahna Daniels (22.62/4th place, Heat 2) Longhorns Remain in Competition at US Olympic Trials (9 Entrants) Current Longhorns MEN (1 participants) Long jump: Steffin McCarter (Final, 6/27) WOMEN (1 participants) Long jump: Tara Davis (Final, 26/6) Former Longhorns MEN (1 participants) 400m Hurdles: Aldrich Bailey, Jr. (final, 26/6) WOMEN (4 participants) 200m: Morolake Akinosun (Final, 26/6)

400m hurdles: Ashley Spencer (semi-final, 26/6)

10,000m: Marielle Hall (Final, 26/6)

Heptathlon: Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler (Final, 26/6 & 27/6)







