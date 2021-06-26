Islanders coach Barry Trotz enjoys the climb to hockey Mount Everest

TAMPA, Fla. When Barry Trotz is done coaching in the NHL and looking back on what will almost certainly be judged as a Hall of Fame career, he will always have the vivid memories of reaching at least one Stanley Cup final and the thrill of the chases to reach another.

The Islanders faced the Lightning in Game 7 of their NHL Semifinal at the Amalie Arena on Friday night, while the Canadiens awaited the winner in the Cup Final. The Islanders’ final berth for the Cup Final came in 1984 after winning four consecutive Cups from 1980-83.

Trotz, in his third season with the Islanders, began his NHL coaching career with the Nashville Predators in 1998, but it wasn’t until 2018 with the Washington Capitals that he led a team to the cup finals. The Capitals won their lone NHL title that season.

“You know, it’s a relief,” said Trotz, whose Capitals defeated the Lightning in Game 7 at the Amalie Arena in that year’s Eastern Conference finals. “It’s every emotion a human being can have comes out when you get to the top of the mountain. It has to apply in sports. But I think it applies to someone who climbs Mount Everest, you have those same feelings. Because it starts as a dream and then it becomes reality and that’s a big moment for a lot of people. And it was for me too.”

Trotz’s long experience as an NHL coach has taught him to appreciate and embrace moments like the opportunity the Islanders had in Game 7.

“You just have to put it in perspective,” Trotz said. “It’s a very important game. Game 7, it’s always do-or-die, so people approach it differently. Some people feel the weight of a Game 7 and some people embrace it. I’m probably talking more about the journey than about the outcome. The journey is very important for the players.”

The journey for the Islanders to have the chance to return to the cup final for the first time in 37 years has, of course, been a tortuous, often painful journey. The team did not win a playoff series from 1994-2016 and missed the postseason 14 times during that period.

But the Islanders have made it to the playoffs three times in three seasons under Trotz and president and general manager Lou Lamoriello. Last season, on their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 1993, they lost to the Lightning in six games in the Edmonton bubble.

The legacy of the Islanders Cup dynasty has long overshadowed the franchise.

But Trotz said this group of players has forged its own legacy whether or not they win the cup.

“Whatever they do [in Game 7]They forge a legacy of being a team that is always hard to play against, consistently having a great work ethic, consistently being a team that cares about each other,” said Trotz. “That’s part of the whole legacy. Win or lose, it won’t diminish anything. It’s only part of the overall journey for these young men.”

Trotz said that as a younger NHL coach, he always wanted to “control everything and everyone.” Experience has enabled him to trust others.

“Just his demeanor, he’s got something around him,” Travis Zajac said. “The way he talks, the way he prepares us for matches, you just feel real confidence with him behind the bench and the decisions he makes. You see the track record he had. He’s won before and he’s sitting been in this competition for a long time. He knows how to adapt to different situations and has put us on the right track.”