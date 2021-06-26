Play XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for West Indies vs South Africa





WI vs SA Play XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The first T20I match of a five-game series between South Africa and the West Indies will be played on Saturday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. South Africa will be very confident in this series after knocking out the West Indies 2-0 in a two-game Test series. However, unlike red ball cricket, West Indies will be the favorites in the shortest form of the game as their players have the experience of playing T20 cricket around the world. The additions of all-rounder Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer to the West Indian T20I squad have further bolstered their strength. And Fidel Edwards will aim to consolidate his place in the West Indies ahead of the World Cup upon his return. WI vs SA schedule The first T20I match between WI and SA is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST. WI vs SA Weather Forecast The temperature will fluctuate between 27-33 degrees Celsius. The chance of precipitation is 17 percent. The humidity will be around 81 percent. WI vs SA 2021, WI vs SA Live Streaming Details The match between the West Indies and South Africa is not televised in India. It can also be streamed live on the Fancode app. WI vs. SA Pitch Report Grenada soil should be on the slower side. Spinners will play a vital role in this game. Pacers will have some swing extras. The match will be a high scoring affair. Batsmen will exploit the condition in the power play. WI vs SA Head-to-Head Overall Head-to-Head: (10 games – WI 4 | SA 6 | N/R 0) South Africa and the West Indies faced each other 10 times in the T20Is, with SA winning 10 matches, while WI came out victorious 4 times. Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches) West Indies won by three wickets South Africa won by 69 runs West Indies won by four wickets West Indies won by four wickets South Africa won by one run WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction Captain- Andre Russell Vice Captain- Chris Gayle Suggested Play XI for WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock Batsmen: C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen Allrounders: A Russell, G Linde, K Pollard Bowlers: K Rabada, O McCoy, S Cottrell WI vs SA Probable XIs: West Indies predicted playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards and Hayden Walsh/Kevin Sinclair South Africa predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (World Cup), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

