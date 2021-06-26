Ellis Leads Cardinal – Stanford University Athletics

Roz Ellis

Bernard Muir

has been named head coach of the Stanford field hockey program, as announced Friday by Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics

Ellis arrives at The Farm after serving as an assistant coach in Iowa since 2018, leading the Hawkeyes to three NCAA appearances and the program’s 12th trip to the national semifinals in May, continuing a steady progression for one of the most respected programs in the country. Ellis’s hiring is subject to an ongoing background check.

“When I started my coaching journey, I always knew I wanted to be a head coach and give young women the gift of empowerment through athletics,” said Ellis. “I am excited to join The Farm and build upon the rich history of Stanford Field Hockey while creating a new beginning with this team.”

“In addition to her enthusiasm and passion, Roz stood out as a rising star in the profession that focuses on building culture and maximizing the potential of her student-athletes on and off the field,” said Muir. “I look forward to building Roz on our consistent success while continuing to improve our national brand.”

During Ellis’ three-year tenure, Iowa improved its postseason finish each season, culminating in last month’s NCAA semifinal defeat to three-time defending champion North Carolina, despite a shortened season in which the Hawkeyes overcame late-season setbacks. Ellis was also instrumental in Iowa being one of six schools in the country to produce at least three NFHCA All-Americans.

This season’s success came on the heels of an impressive 2019 campaign, in which Iowa captured the Big Ten regular season and tournament crowns for the first time in school history. Ellis, along with head coach Lisa Cellucci and assistant coach Michael Boal, were honored as the 2019 NFHCA West Region Coaching Staff of the Year as the Hawkeyes finished 17-5 while producing two NFHCA All-Americans, five NFHCA All-West Region honorees, three All-Big Ten rosters, and the NFHCA West Region Player of the Year.

Ellis helped the Hawkeyes to a 14-7 record and NCAA appearance in its first season in 2018 and was honored as part of the NFHCA West Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

Born in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Ellis took the next step in her coaching career by serving as an associate coach at Temple since 2015.

Prior to a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Louisville (2014-15), Ellis was the head assistant coach at Massachusetts (2011-14), where she helped build a powerhouse in the Atlantic 10. Ellis led the Minutewomen to a 34-14 record, two conference crowns and two NCAA appearances.

Ellis’ coaching career began as an assistant coach at Appalachian State in 2009, followed by a one-year stay with Wake Forest as a volunteer assistant coach from 2010-11.

Ellis enjoyed a standout collegiate career in Iowa (2005-08), earning NFHCA Second Team All-America honors as a senior. An anchor of the Hawkeye defense, Ellis started all 83 games of her four-year career, totaling 14 goals, 11 assists and 53 shots. Ellis led Iowa to three NCAA appearances, three consecutive Big Ten tournament titles, and the school’s first NCAA semifinal since 1999.

Following her collegiate career, Ellis was a member of the 2006-11 Women’s National Championship Tournament (HPC) alongside the Old Alexandra Club in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010.

Ellis’ coaching experience extends beyond the ranks of college, most recently this past weekend when she led her team to victory at the US Young Women’s Hockey Tournament. Ellis received USA Field Hockey Level 2 Coaching Certification in 2011 and 2017 and was a member of the Level II Women’s National Team Coaching Forum from 2014-17. She also served as an assistant coach for the USA Field Hockey Women’s National Development Team in 2017-18.

Ellis received her undergraduate degree in English in Iowa in 2009. She has four older siblings Josh, Lauren, Erin and Evan and is the daughter of Darcie Hostetler and Peter Ellis.

Stanford finished the 2020 season 11-3 overall and 6-2 in America East, despite reporting to campus in late February during the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign. The Cardinal continued his dominance at the conference, earning his fourth East America title in five seasons. Stanford made its 18th NCAA tournament overall and 11th in the past 14 seasons, beating Miami (Ohio) 5-4 in overtime before falling 2-0 to North Carolina in the quarterfinals. Stanford’s success in the classroom was equally impressive, with the second-highest cumulative GPA (3.83) of any program in the nation with 16 players earning a spot in the NFHCA’s National Academic Squad.