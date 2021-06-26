The special magic of Wimbledon Returns, including changes

Wimbledon is something magical, said Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist in 2019. We know the rules are quite strict and it will be even stricter this year. But you’re just in white, and you’re in such a beautiful, historic location, so the whole atmosphere makes it an experience to step on the track.

Now Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, is back, although it looks and feels very different this year. Attendance is limited to 50 percent for the Center and No. 1 Courts, while smaller show courts can hold 75 percent of the capacity. For the semi-finals and finals, seating capacity is expected to increase to 100 percent on the Center Court.

There are also strict rules regarding vaccination and testing protocols. All ticket holders are required to show proof of Covid status upon entry, either in the form of two doses of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. While moving around the site, all attendees must wear face coverings, although they are free to remove it while seated in their seats. The players have created their own rules that allow them to be exempt from public quarantine requirements while keeping themselves and the public safe.

This is going to be a Wimbledon like we’ve never seen it before, said Dan Evans, Britain’s No. 1 in singles. It is clearly a great place to play tennis, but my overriding feeling is that it will be very different from what we know now.