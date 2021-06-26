Sports
The special magic of Wimbledon Returns, including changes
Serena Williams leaned back in her chair and thought.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion had just been asked about the one thing she’s looking forward to when she returns to Wimbledon for the first time since the coronavirus ended last year. Suddenly Williams rushed forward, as if she’d just had an epiphany.
I love the grass, Williams said at the French Open this month, though she also admitted she hadn’t even practiced on the surface since losing to Simona Halep in the 2019 final. What I love the most is just the cleanliness of it. I just think it’s so chic and so fresh. That’s a good word: crunchy.
Crisp might be the perfect word to describe Wimbledon’s aura. Those iridescent green lawns are immaculately kept. It is the only professional tournament that still requires its participants to wear logo-free, all-white clothing. The facilities, including a Royal Box with signature purple-and-green blankets, exude decorum.
And it’s not just Williams who understands the significance of the only major still played on grass.
Wimbledon is something magical, said Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist in 2019. We know the rules are quite strict and it will be even stricter this year. But you’re just in white, and you’re in such a beautiful, historic location, so the whole atmosphere makes it an experience to step on the track.
Now Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, is back, although it looks and feels very different this year. Attendance is limited to 50 percent for the Center and No. 1 Courts, while smaller show courts can hold 75 percent of the capacity. For the semi-finals and finals, seating capacity is expected to increase to 100 percent on the Center Court.
There are also strict rules regarding vaccination and testing protocols. All ticket holders are required to show proof of Covid status upon entry, either in the form of two doses of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. While moving around the site, all attendees must wear face coverings, although they are free to remove it while seated in their seats. The players have created their own rules that allow them to be exempt from public quarantine requirements while keeping themselves and the public safe.
This is going to be a Wimbledon like we’ve never seen it before, said Dan Evans, Britain’s No. 1 in singles. It is clearly a great place to play tennis, but my overriding feeling is that it will be very different from what we know now.
With tickets being distributed via mobile devices this year, some traditions have disappeared. For example, no one is allowed to camp for spare tickets, for example. With players being required to stay in a designated London hotel, celebrity spotting outside their Wimbledon Village rental properties has disappeared. And for environmental reasons, the plastic cups with images of strawberries for the traditional Wimbledon dessert strawberries and cream have been replaced by sustainable cardboard containers.
As with other major championships this year, prize money has been redistributed, with more going to the early round losers. This year, the men’s and women’s singles champions will receive 1.7 million (about $2 million), down from 2.35 million in 2019, but those who fall in the first round will get 48,000, significantly more than two years ago. .
Other changes include allowing players on all lanes, not just the main ones, to challenge and verify linesmen’s calls through Hawk-Eye Live, a device that uses 10 cameras around the lane (although no linemen were cut as a result, as other tournaments have done). And there has also been the introduction of a serving clock on all courts.
The placings are according to the WTA and Association of Tennis Professionals rankings meaning the champions, Roger Federer and Williams, both now in 8th place, can meet top seed Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals. In the past, Wimbledon has often put off champions of the past when making seedings.
Just getting used to playing on grass with its hard to grip surface and uneven bounces will be a challenge for players, many of whom haven’t fought on the surface for two years: when Wimbledon was canceled last year, the few grass pitches were warm – up events were also. This year, as the French Open was postponed by a week to allow for the lifting of more Covid-19 restrictions in France, there was even less time for players to make the switch.
No one practiced on grass because there was no reason to, said Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded second. It won’t be easy this year.
Nothing is certain for most players this year. Barty is competing in the tournament and is still suffering from a hip injury that forced her to retire during her second match at the French Open. Halep, the defending champion, did not play that tournament due to a calf injury. She withdrew from Wimbledon on Friday. Dominic Thiem, the reigning United States Open champion, also withdrew due to a wrist injury sustained earlier in the week.
Naomi Osaka, the world No. 2, also withdrew from the tournament, as she needed more time away from the game. She also withdrew from the French Open citing mental health issues. And Williams, still a little shy of matching Margaret Courts’ record of 24 major singles championships, has played a sparse schedule this year. She reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February, losing to eventual champion Osaka.
Barbora Krejcikova, the winner of the French Open, has never played the main draw at Wimbledon, but is at number 15.
When Rafael Nadal announced he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Olympics after a semifinal loss to Djokovic at the French Open, the most intriguing storylines at Wimbledon suddenly became Federer and Djokovic.
Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, has played just eight games in the past two years and lost unexpectedly to Felix Auger-Aliassime two weeks ago during a warm-up on the lawn in Halle, Germany.
Then there’s Djokovic who is halfway through a Grand Slam this year with his Australian and French Open victories. If he also wins a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he will reach the Golden Slam in 1988, which has only been done by Steffi Graf.
Anything is possible, Djokovic said after beating Alexander Zverev to win his second French Open. I put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam.
Wimbledon is already thinking ahead. In 2022, the All England Club, which hosts the tournament, will add play on the middle Sunday of the event, which was traditionally reserved for rest and rejuvenation of the courts and players. The All England Club also recently unveiled plans to expand into the adjacent park and create an 8,000-seat show ground that the club is expected to have completed by 2030.
But for this year, those who cherish the tournament are relieved.
Wimbledon is such an anchor for all of us, said Jim Courier, a former world No. 1 and current Tennis Channel commentator. I think it will be rejuvenating for the sport as a whole. It will be a relief that Wimbledon is back and visible again.
Wimbledon, Courier added, is that perfect blend of old and new. They have done well in so many ways. We missed it.
