When and where to watch live broadcast?





England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone polished their Twenty20 credentials as England withstood a first-rate wobble to seal a series win over Sri Lanka after a rain-stricken second game. The duo are on the fringe of the limited-overs lineup, but after England stuttered to 36-4 in pursuit of 112 – a target reduced to 103 from 18 overs after a sharp shower – they put down a crucial 54 from 48 balls on. Billings (24) left with 13 needed but Livingstone (29 out) and Sam Curran (16 out) got England across the line with five wickets and 11 balls left as they achieved an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three. – competition series. A great collective effort on the field narrowed Sri Lanka to 111-7 – the lowest total England have ever conceded when bowling the full allotment – with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid taking two wickets each. England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match details: When is the 3rd T20I game between England and Sri Lanka? The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place on Saturday, June 26. What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match? The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match starts at 11pm IST. Where will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played? The 3rd T20I game England vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Which TV channel is broadcasting the 3rd T20I England vs Sri Lanka match? The 3rd T20I England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcast on Sony Six. Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match? The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

