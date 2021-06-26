Vols what SEC team analyst is most concerned about





The transfer portal clearly hit football in Tennessee harder than any other program. Numbers tell the story on that front, and for a college football analyst known for accurate predictions, that’s a cause for concern. According to Austin Nivison of 247Sports, analyst Phil Steele said on Paul Finebaum’s radio show Wednesday that Rocky Top is the SEC team he’s most concerned about. The changes to the roster and coaches were cited as the major reasons for the concern. Steele noted that the Vols lead the nation in players reaching the transfer portal, which is a pretty valid reason why he had Tennessee football at the top of his worried list. Here’s a bit of what he said in his explanation. “Twenty-five have reached the portal this year, you have new plans for offense and defense, a new head coach. I think it’s going to be difficult for Tennessee to stay near the top, the middle of the pack or the top half. “ This was, of course, a major cause for concern. However, it is difficult to estimate how worrisome the roster turnover is when you have a coaching change. Theoretically, even if you had all the returning starters, the new schedule and coaching would work the same. However, no one has seen anything like what happened to Rocky Top in the past year, so it will be interesting to see if that has an additional effect on a program going through a coaching and schedule change. Given the level of change that the Big Orange Country is facing, it is possible. On the other hand, the UT had a somewhat easier schedule this year. They get all four non-conference games at home, and their only Power Five non-conference opponent is the Pittsburgh Panthers. Then they get to host the Vanderbilt Commodores and South Carolina Gamecocks, two teams they defeated and finished before last year and are also undergoing coaching changes. That’s a road to six wins already, and you have to consider they might steal another one, at home against the Ole Miss Rebels or at the Kentucky Wildcats. Heck, maybe they have a chance to upset the Missouri Tigers. The Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are sure to lose. In general, Tennessee football has a lot of things that work against it, and Steele didn’t even mention the effect the NCAA investigation could have on the mindset of the program. However, there is still some excitement brewing in Knoxville, Tennessee, and there are certain positives. As a result, the Vols were able to pleasantly surprise fans, just as they could collapse.

