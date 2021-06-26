Future tennis stars Start early with the Junior Championships





At Wimbledon in 2016, Chris Fowler dragged his ESPN broadcaster Brad Gilbert to the semifinals of the boys’ junior championships. They were treated to a preview of two future stars: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov, who won the tournament. I couldn’t believe the level of play, Gilbert recalled. That event seemed like a snapshot of what was to come. Shapovalov defeated Alex de Minaur in the final; de Minaur defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. All three have since broken into the ATP Top 20, while Tsitsipas reached the Top five.

Still, Gilbert was initially unenthusiastic about the watch as it could have easily been a replay of the 2014 Junior Wimbledon final when Noah Rubin defeated Stefan Kozlov before both drifted to the lower rungs of the ATP Tour.

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors is important for the development of many players aged 18 and under. In 2019, there were over 600 ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournaments, with around 8,000 boys and 7,000 girls playing at least one tournament. The Grand Slam events are held alongside the professional tournaments. At Wimbledon, 64 boys and 64 girls will participate in the main tournament this year. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, who won the girls’ singles title at the 2020 Australian Open, is still competing as a junior and will be attending Wimbledon, as is the most recent boys’ French Open champion Luca van Assche. Winning a Junior Slam is of course a meaningful triumph, but that doesn’t mean it’s a barometer of future success. Roger Federer and Andy Murray won Junior Slams, but Rafael Nadal showed that you can go from boy to man while barely playing in the ITF Juniors. Venus and Serena Williams, along with recent champions Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, also skipped playing on the Juniors circuit.

A good junior career is a good start, but never a guarantee, 2003 Junior French Open winner Stan Wawrinka wrote in an email interview. I never even dreamed of winning a Grand Slam until I finally did at the 2014 Australian Open, his first of three.

Jeff McFarland, creator of the Hidden Game of Tennis website, said Wawrinka was smart about keeping his dreams humble. Winning a Junior Slam is less predictive than being a top pick at college football or basketball. Tennis has such an unstructured developmental system, so it’s hard to say what these wins might indicate, McFarland said, adding that the physicality of the modern game makes it hard to know how players will evolve if their bodies aren’t fully developed yet. has developed. They may be the cream of the crop in the Juniors, but at the next level, everyone is so good. The Junior Slams have produced more top women than men in the last 15 years: Grand Slam winners Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty, Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek; the No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova; and a long list of Top 10 players. The boys’ side peaked from 1998 to 2005, with Federer, Murray, Wawrinka, Andy Roddick, Marin Cilic and the Top 10 players Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils. The next eight years produced Dominic Thiem, who won the United States Open last year, but otherwise it was a meager harvest, But since 2014 a new generation has emerged: Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and those stars of that Wimbledon 2016 tournament.

McFarland said a successful professional career doesn’t have to include Grand Slam, especially on the men’s side, where Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Federer, Murray and Wawrinka have won all but four titles or even cracked the Top 10 since 2004. Junior Slam winners Leander Paes and Jack Sock stranded on the ATP Tour but won multiple Grand Slams in doubles, while Richard Gasquet, whom the average American fan has never heard of, has nearly $20 million in prize money, McFarland said. . No one would call those careers a failure. Still, McFarland said that since 1990, only half of male Junior Grand Slam winners even made it to the Top 50, while only a third of Junior Slam finalists reached that level. Girls fare better, with two-thirds of Junior Slam winners and half of runners-up breaking into the Top 50. (McFarland said winning multiple Junior Slams, as Azarenka and Roddick have done, is actually higher pro -predicted income.)

Honestly, winning a Junior Slam doesn’t help you as much as you might think, said Elina Svitolina, the 2010 Junior French Open champion who had reached No. 3 on the WTA Tour. That’s just the beginning, you have to work so many hours on and off the pitch to not have the Junior mentality anymore because when you start playing the women’s circuit it’s very different.

Wawrinka said he saw more positive things. The pro tour is a whole different level, Wawrinka said, but traveling on the Junior tour helps you get used to the travel routine at a young age. The jet lag, different food and away from home are not always easy for juniors. Sofia Kenin, a Junior US Open finalist, said that as a junior she soaked up the atmosphere and atmosphere at the Grand Slams had prepared her mentally when she won last year’s Australian Open and reached the final of the French Open. . One issue McFarland and Gilbert raise about the Juniors as a forecaster is that many top young players opt for low-level pro tournaments instead, either because they want the challenge or for economic reasons. It’s more of a commitment to build your junior ranking, the international tours can cost as much or more than the pro tour, Gilbert said. Winning the Australian Junior Open, he said, is less predictive than the other three majors, perhaps because it requires more travel for American and European players. The upshot, McFarland said, is that the winners may not be pitted against the best talent. Indeed, of Svitolina’s six opponents en route to her Junior Slam win, only two broke into the WTA’s Top 150 later on.

Gilbert said ideally the winners of the Junior Slams would be wildcarded into the main draw of that Grand Slam next year. This would give young players the incentive to play in the Junior Slams and bring back more talent, he said.

