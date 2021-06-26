Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 | Meet your Olympians





Four table tennis players have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which will also include the legendary Sharath Kamal – who will make his fourth appearance at the Games. Manika Batra will make their second appearance, while Gnansekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee will make their debuts.

Table tennis was introduced at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and since then Indian players have appeared in the mega event. However, rowers from the country never came close to winning a medal at the Games. However, times are changing and the determination that the Indians have shown in recent times has dramatically increased hopes. Four Indian table tennis stars will appear at three events during the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Legendary player Sharath Kamal will appear in his fourth Olympics, while Manika Batra will be back after her Games debut in 2016. However, it will be a first for Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee. Let’s take a closer look at the contingent itself – Sharath Kamal (Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles) facebook Born into a family of table tennis players, he was destined to hold the paddle one day and it happened at the age of 4. However, Sharath Kamal got stuck at a critical juncture at the age of 15, leaving the Chennai player to choose between studies and an engineering degree. But he stuck with the first option, with India producing its largest rower ever. Sharath marked his entrance onto the international stage with his first appearance at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and had set out on an unprecedented journey in Indian Table Tennis. With eight Commonwealth Games medals, two in Asian Games, two ITTF Pro Tour titles and a record nine national titles, Sharath’s legacy is one for all ages. The legendary player has already competed in the Olympics three times, starting with his debut at the 2004 edition in Athens. Despite his entries, his results at the quadrennial event were staggering, as he never made it past the second round. The 38-year-old, who will be making his final appearance at the event, is said to be eager to sign off with a memorable outing. For the first time, Sharath would be featured in two events at the Olympics. Gnansekaran Sathiyan (Men’s Doubles) It is the time when you are pinned against the wall that teaches you the best lessons and for Gnanasekeran Sathiyan it was appropriate. Five years ago, all roads led to Rio; however, his father’s demise came like lightning, less than a year before the Olympics. Devastated and saddened by the loss, Sathiyan completely lost focus and missed the cut to the mega after skipping the Asian qualifier event. The testing times brought out the best of him in the following years. In a remarkable turnaround, Sathiyan took the top finish at the 2016 ITTF Challenge Belgium Open, followed by the Spanish Open victory in 2017, becoming the first Indian to claim two ITTF Pro Tour titles. The paddler continued to add feathers to his cap, taking a total of four medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games respectively. In 2019, the Chennai-based paddler reached a career high of 24 in the world rankings, becoming the first Indian to break into the top 25. In the same year, he defeated two higher-ranked players to reach the round-of-16 on the ITTF Mens World Cup 2019. As for the record leading up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, we should be seeing something special. Manika Batra (Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles) Manika Batra is the highest ranked Indian women's table tennis player Turning down modeling offers, quitting college to focus on the game, there's a lot of sacrifice involved in making a successful athlete; The story of Manika Batras has it all. With colossal influence from her older sister Anchal, the former has transcended to become one of India’s most prominent female athletes of late. The Chile Open, in 2011, gave Manika the perfect opportunity to bring out her talent, as she battled her way to a championship win in the U-21 event. From then on it just went uphill. She steadily climbed the chart, emerging as an obvious inclusion for the Indian contingent at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, followed by the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. After a memorable outing at the 2016 South Asian Games, where she won three gold and one silver medal respectively, the paddler saw herself qualify for the 2016 Rio Games. A first-round exit at the mega event might not have boosted her confidence, but it helped her gain valuable experience. It all comes in handy when she’s serving on the table in Tokyo. The mixed doubles team, which she is part of along with Sharath Kamal, is being touted as a potential medal contender. Sutirtha Mukherjee (Women’s Singles) Twitter Sutirtha Mukherjee, a product of the Mihir Ghosh academy in Naihati, West Bengal, where several players emerged at the national level, went down the path. Unfortunately, when she set her sights on the Rio Olympics, an age-fraud allegation surfaced on her, with the TTFI handing a one-year suspension. Hibernation was depressing, leading her to squander, skip workouts, and even force her to stop watching the sport altogether. Overcoming the one-year hiatus, the fear of injury and the motivation of relatives, Sutirtha geared up to get her derailed career back on track. Two league titles in 2017 and 2019 were exemplary for his critics without saying a word. The shift of the base from the suburban domain to the metropolis of Kolkata was significant as Sutirtha began training under the watchful eye of former Olympian Poulomi Ghatak and ex-player Soumyadip Roy. Sutirtha's long-held dream of qualifying for the Olympics finally came true earlier this year – when she defeated India's top player Manika Batra in the Asian qualifier in Doha. It was a sensational journey for Sutirtha, who saw herself climb from 502 in the world rankings to the top 100. Now it's up to her to unleash the best game in the world's biggest stage.







