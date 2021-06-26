College World Series 2021 – Texas Runs On Adrenaline And Continues To Survive Elimination Games





OMAHA, Neb. — Another yellow-orange blob hit the radar, and a man sitting a few rows behind the Texas dugout drank a beer from his sneaker and showed the Hook ‘Em sign. Longhorns After Dark had just begun. 2 Related Riding on shorter sleep and high adrenaline, Texas was once again able to stave off elimination by beating Mississippi State 8-5 in a College World Series game that bled Saturday morning. It was the second consecutive night that the Longhorns were on the field well past midnight. Saturday morning’s game ended after 2 a.m. ET. About 24 hours earlier, after a rain delay of three hours and 38 minutes, Texas had finished Vanderbilt just before 2 a.m. The Longhorns have won three elimination games since dropping their CWS opener against the Bulldogs last week, and Saturday night the two teams will meet again for a spot in the CWS championship round. Texas coach David Pierce, who held a late-night post-game press conference via Zoom, spoke to reporters about how he was concerned about getting his team’s spirits back at the end of the game during the rain delay, but then Pierce fell victim to his own fatigue. ‘Sorry,’ he said, ‘I got a little confused. What was the actual question?’ It was a long day for Texas, arriving at the team hotel at 2:30 a.m. Friday, having breakfast at 11 a.m. and meeting on the field at 4 p.m. The Longhorns’ game was scheduled to start at 7 a.m. but was postponed by an hour due to the COVID-19-related delay in the earlier North Carolina State-Vanderbilt game. For a while, it looked like Texas would go to bed earlier on Friday. In the top of the ninth inning, sophomore designated batter Ivan Melendez crushed a three-run homer to break a 5-5 tie and stomped gleefully at home plate. A few minutes later, at 11:39 PM, lightning flashed in the distance and the match was halted. play 0:38 Ivan Melendez celebrates after crushing an unquestionable home run to put Texas ahead in the eighth. “It’s definitely exhausting,” Melendez said. “I definitely feel it every time I wake up in the morning, we have to walk down for breakfast. But I just think the crowd and just the energy and all the emotions woke us all up. I think that’s what we keep going, frankly, in my opinion.” Mississippi State is by far the fresher team, with two days off between Tuesday night’s win over Virginia and Friday’s game. The Bulldogs also rested Will Bednar and Landon Sims — their upper arms — on Friday, and Pierce expects to see them both Saturday night. But when the Longhorns play in the dark, anything can happen. “I believe our team is playing at a very high level, not just with confidence, but with their skills at the moment,” he said. “And I don’t think we will give in. I think the game goes back to even now. And we go out and compete as we do and see what happens.”

