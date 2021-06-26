Yuvraj Singh and Gayle are likely to play for Melbourne cricket club





Two legendary cricketers of the game Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle could soon join a team in Melbourne and play community cricket in the summer. The recent developments have been confirmed by Malin Pullenayegam, president of the Mulgrave Cricket Club, and he is sure to get the services of the dashing cricketers as the deal is close. If all goes according to plan, the duo will play for Mulgrave Cricket Club, a team that is part of Melbourne’s Eastern Cricket Association (ECA). Many people except those who lived in Australia were unaware of this league until it got former Sri Lankan players Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga. Suddenly, it started to gain much-needed recognition and more players showed interest in this league. However, Pullenayegam is not yet satisfied with bringing in the Sri Lankan duo as he is looking for top players from different countries to play the third tier league. We secured Dilshan, we secured Sanath, we secured Tharanga. We are now finalizing agreements with some other potential players. We are in negotiations and with Chris (Gayle) and Yuvraj Singh we are almost 85 to 90 percent there. We still have a few things to finish, but it looks really good, Pullenayegam told cricket.com.au Yuvraj Singh guides Punjab players by making them speak English After retiring in 2019, Yuvraj was mainly in the Punjabs schedule for the 2019-20 season. While the southpaw couldn’t set the stage on fire, he had made a significant contribution by helping the youngsters on the team. His valuable feedback and advice were always a calming influence on the players. He is often seen giving batting tips to Punjab cricketers Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma. Apart from that, he also groomed Punjab youth on their English speaking skills. Since the players are not comfortable in English, Yuvraj along with Harbhajan Singh started giving English lessons to the players to help them speak the language fluently, which is apparently not their forte. The 39-year-old also said he is not yet comfortable as a coach for the foreseeable future.

