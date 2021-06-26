In No. 1 singles game, Jay Devaiah propels Brookline boys’ tennis to Division 1 South title and 58th straight win

Brookline (18-0) will host Northern champion Lexington (16-0) in a state semifinal on Monday.

Mike Mowatt, in his first season as a coach at Brookline after previous stops with Xaverian and Oliver Ames, said the Warriors each go into the game with the goal of beating their opponents.

We are proud to win dominantly, Mowatt said. I mean, we want to win. We want to win 5-0 and that was a challenge for them. They wanted to win a lot. I know a lot of kids wanted to win games 6-0, 6-0 and the like, so they are proud of that, beating a good team with a lopsided score.

Prior to Devaiahs dramatic victory, seniors Sam Feldman and Noah Schwartz won their matches on second and third singles, 6-1, 6-1, respectively.

Wellesley then roared back with double wins in straight sets. Seniors Aidan ONeil and Will Lewis went unbeaten with a 7-5, 6-1 win, and junior Milan Jacobs and sophomore Andrei Samaria also took a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Division 3 North

Weston 5, Lynnfield 0 Max Ding (6-3, 6-2), Benny Gilligan (6-3, 6-0) and Gauthier Bodet (6-0, 6-1) floated through their respective singles matches for the best-seeded Wildcats (15-0) the win in the D3 North final.

Duxbury coach John Bunar and captains Jake Berry, Jack Bettencourt and Rory Quigley celebrated their D2 South title over Hopkinton. Trevor Hass

Division 2 South

Duxbury 4, Hopkinton 1 The Duxbury seniors began their careers as freshmen as freshmen in Division 2 South in 2018; now they are back on top again this spring after a brave performance against Hopkinton in the section final.

It’s a great feeling, said Senior Captain Jack Bettencourt. Hard work really pays off.

The Dragons double tandems of Adam Sohmer and Davis Stapleton (6-0, 6-2, on 2 doubles) and Tucker Catalano and Brewster Pierce (6-2, 6-1, on 1 doubles) crossed to smooth out the wins to Top-seeded Draken (16-0) took the lead early. Duxbury coach John Bunar was thrilled with their creativity and aggressiveness, calling it one of the best doubles the Dragons have seen in years.

Second seeded Hopkinton (15-2) made it 2-1 when Lex Kaye took a 6-4, 6-0 win on the second basehit off Bettencourt. Bettencourt hung around despite a big cut on his nose, but Kaye’s strength and placement were just too much on this day. Duxbury sophomore Colby Hall took the game in front of an enthusiastic crowd and made his way to a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) victory. Jake Berry then took a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win on the first basehits off Aidan Yagoobi. The tiebreak in the first set was crucial and Berry found a way as he has done so many times in his career.

Anyone who has seen him play this year knows that there is so much struggle, Bunar said. Duxbury will play the Concord-Carlisle/Winchester winner in Monday’s EMass final.

Girls tennis

Division 2 North

Winchester 4, Newburyport 1 In taking home his third consecutive title in Division 2 North, second-seeded Winchester (17-0) stopped first-seeded Clippers (14-1) at Newburyport.

Claire Lupien (6-3, 6-1) and Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-1) won at first and second base, Caroline Andrews/Olivia DeMichaelis ruled 6-1, 6-1 at first double and the Maddy Buck/Abby Wilson combo took the final point with a thrilling 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 win in the second doubles. Newburyports Caroline Schulson was impressive with her 6-0, 6-0 win over Kaitlin Tan in the first singles.

It’s a great win for our girls. It’s always nerve-wracking when we face a team with such a strong number one as Caroline, said Winchester coach Greg Lowder. Our girls fought so hard across the board. They were so eager to get back to the state finals and I was afraid they would come under pressure. We did a great job of staying strong mentally, so if we made a mistake or a series of mistakes it was nothing more than that. We left it behind and looked ahead to the next point. Back to the final is an incredible achievement for the team.

Division 3 North

Manchester Essex 4, Austin Prep 1 In a marathon match, Manchester Essex avenged its 2019 loss in the North final.

We didn’t know what this season would bring, said Manchester Essex senior Stephanie Pratt, who won the first singles against the Cougars Alexa Schiela, 6-2, 6-2.

But I think the more we’ve played, the better it’s gone. I think everyone in the team has improved a lot.

the no. 1 Hornets (15-1) used a marathon win in the second doubles, with Emery Weber/Provost and Vanessa Gregory beating the Cougars Katherine Millet and Kyle McDonald 7-6, 6-2 in the middle of the final. secure the title.

Parker Brooks and Gracie Sinsko held off Austin Preps Amelia Oulton and Kayla Russell 6-3, 6-3 in the first doubles. On the third basehit, the Hornets used Lilly Coote on a steady serve to beat Anna Ferranti 6-3, 6-3. No. 2 Austin Prep (13-4) took the second single, where Hellena Trojer won a long points match against Manchester Essex’s Jessie Miller 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Volleyball

Division 1 North

Westford 3, Lowell 0 The No. 5 Gray Ghosts (11-2) took a win in the North semifinals with excellent play up front from Matthew Zegowitz, who counted seven blocks to go with eight kills. Blocking up front was effective and well managed, and our back lane defense played pretty well too, said coach Brandon Eang. Fabian Arnold (15 kills) and Elliot Bradley (14 kills) were also great for Westford, who will host North Andover in the North final Monday. After winning the first Dual County League title in the program’s history, the Gray Ghosts hope to continue their landmark season. That’s what the kids work for: to create a little history for themselves, Eang said.

Division 1 Central

Lincoln Sudbury 3, Milford 0 Senior captain Ryan Maier amassed eight kills, three aces, three blocks and 20 service points in a well-rounded central final victory for the No. 9 Warriors (12-6). Juniors Will Ginand and Jack Braverman each collected seven kills and four blocks, and senior Sebastian Frankel handed out 24 assists.

Kat Cornetta reported from Manchester. Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, Craig Larson and Steven Sousa also contributed.