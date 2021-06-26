Rockford Christians Molly Henderson trades the field for the ice





ROCKFORD, Illinois (WIFR) — I played sports in my youth and I was like, I can probably pick this up too, so we tried it out and it came naturally, said Rockford Christian junior Molly Henderson. You may know her as the Christian Rockford soccer star who helped this year’s team to the schools’ first win since 2015. She tried soccer for the first time last season, but COVID made her debut short. I went out on the ramp a lot to juggle the ball and do a little ball handling to work on that, so I think that really helped,” Henderson said. Picking up football was a matter of course for the three-sport athlete, but her real passion is on the ice. Henderson started playing hockey in 2011 and is in a good position to be part of the US U-18 National Womens team, which is one step below the Olympic level. Before she can secure a spot, she must pass a series of district hockey camps. With one down, she has two more camps to go. It would mean the world, Henderson said. I mean everyone works so hard trying to get to that point or further. Henderson says hockey helped her pick up football quickly. Constantly moving and holding the puck translates to the field. I didn’t expect her to be so important offensively, said Rockford football coach Christian Eron Harvey. I imagined she was more of a defender playing more of a defensive role, but she ended up being our second top scorer. Although her soccer coach knows her heart is in hockey, he thinks she’s an important part of his team during the school year. It’s a good idea, Harvey said. Hockey is her number one sport. That’s her passion. That’s where her future lies. Football is a great second sport. I think it’s really grown into something she loves. Henderson will leave for her second camp on Saturday and will know if she makes it to final camp shortly after. To be able to go through the physicality of football and hockey and then throw in a little softball here and there, that’s pretty impressive, Harvey said. Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

