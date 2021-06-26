Have a real shot at winning a medal, we have some exciting players, says Sharath Kamal – The New Indian Express





Through YEARS NEW DELHI: Aiming to support and showcase several other sports and athletes competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals invited table tennis player Sharath Kamal to an Instagram Live session hosted by the franchise captain, Sanju Samson. To wish the Olympic-bound contingent the best for the mega event and to use the franchise’s social media platforms to create buzz and spread awareness around Olympic sports, the Royals skipper was involved in a captivating conversation with one of India’s greatest table tennis players ever. “India is certainly proud to have an athlete like you representing us in some of the biggest tournaments in the world. With four gold medals from the Commonwealth Games, two medals from the Asian Games and also the prestigious Arjuna and Padma Shri Awards at your name, you have been an inspiration to so many of us and I am sure you will go all out for an Olympic medal in Tokyo,” Sanju said in an official Royals release. Meanwhile, Kamal who is also a huge cricket fanatic wished Sanju all the best for his upcoming stint with the Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka. “It’s a huge opportunity for you, and I’m sure you’ll make the most of it and help us win some matches. Your performances with the Rajasthan Royals earlier this season were sparkling, and maybe I will from now on (laughs)”, said the record nine-time national table tennis champion. Reflecting on how the postponement of the Olympics to 2021 affected his preparations, Kamal said: “The one-year hiatus has put my preparations on hold for quite some time as I had started preparing in 2019 but had to stop halfway through. I picked it up again. August 2020, and right now I’m in the national camp and 15-20 days to go before we head to Tokyo for the big thing. In what will be his fourth Olympics, Kamal said he is confident India will do well. “In recent years we have made tremendous progress and winning the bronze medals at the Asian Games was an indication of how far we have come. I believe we now have a chance to really get a medal in Tokyo, because our real competition has always been the other Asian countries. We have some exciting players in our ranks, expectations are high and the pressure is definitely there, but we believe in ourselves,” he said. On the other hand, Sanju remembered how he would follow the Olympics growing up. “I remember my father watching the Olympics very nervously at 10 years old, and I sat with him to watch some hockey games when the legendary Dhanraj Pillay was playing. We also watched other sports, and after a while Over time I have developed a huge love for all sports. I will certainly follow these Games closely and support all of you,” said the 26-year-old.

