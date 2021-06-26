Liverpool transfers – Kylian Mbappe ‘investigation’, Ryan Gravenberch interest and Sander Berge fee

Liverpool have already landed their first summer activities with the 36m dive for Ibrahima Konate.

The defender is perhaps solving the biggest problem the club has faced in this transfer window.

But now that the options for central defenders have been strengthened, what’s Jurgen Klopp’s next move?

There has been speculation about a host of midfield goals following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG.

And rumors of a possible forward signing continue to swirl.

Here’s an overview of the latest gossip and how likely the links are…

WHO?

Kylian Mbappe. A young, up-and-coming prospect you may not know…

True?

Spanish publication Marca.

What?

Marca claims that “Liverpool has inquired about the availability of the French forward this summer”.

The report adds: “[Kylian] Mbappe’s contractual situation is one that almost everyone knows by now, with the prodigious talent that has only one lonely year left at the Parc des Princes.”

But the article also says: “Liverpool’s inquiry seems more out of hope than expectation, especially with regard to this summer, with the Merseyside club unable to buy until they have taken players out of the club.”

Mbappe, 22, is pretty much the hottest property in world football and could come at an exorbitant price – not only with a potential compensation this summer, but also with his ongoing pay for the duration of each contract.

Real Madrid have been most seriously associated with a move for the star, with Liverpool’s name thrown into the mix much more cautiously.

While the prospect of a free transfer next summer could change the picture somewhat if Mbappe continues to delay a new deal, it still seems highly unlikely that The Reds will be able to bid.

His salary would certainly be unaffordable and would threaten the pay structures currently in place at the club.

However, there is no doubt that he has admirers in the corridors of power at Anfield.

As ECHO has previously reported, Liverpool privately announced in the summer of 2017 that they were monitoring developments over Mbappé’s future ahead of his move from Monaco to Paris.

But in November 2019, Klopp made it clear that he believes a Liverpool deal for Mbappe would not be feasible if a huge transfer fee had to be paid.

He said: “We can’t do it, it’s that simple. OK, from a sporting point of view there are not many reasons not to capture him, what a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story!”

WHO

Sander Berge of Sheffield United.

True?

Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

What?

New reports from Italy claim Napoli is targeting midfielder Sander Berge.

The Sheffield United man has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

And the 23-year-old’s name has resurfaced in recent rumor mills, given the Wijnaldum-shaped gap in the Reds’ roster.

If the Gazzetta reports are true, it could be available cheaply.

Sports witness summarizes the article as follows: “Sheffield United would ask $12 million to do business for the Norwegian international, but Luciano Spallettis of Gazzetta state does not want to meet Blades’ asking price for Berge, and more than that, does not want to go further than 8m.”

The Sport Witness piece adds: “The 12m was previously reported as a release fee in Berges’ contract due to the relegation of clubs from the Premier League, and it seems a very reasonable price.”

Liverpool are expected to consider their options in midfield.

There is interest in Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Moenchengladbach, but that has cooled down a bit.

The Reds chose not to activate the $34.25 million escape clause before it expired late last month.

However, Liverpool are keeping their options open – and a fair price for a quality player in the Premier League can be tempting.





WHO

Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch.

True?

Target.

What?

As ECHO has reported, Liverpool are mulling over their next move into midfield and deciding whether Wijnaldum’s missing minutes need a new signing to fill the gap.

Neuhaus has been considered – as well as other names.

Goal adds Ryan Gravenberch’s to the mix, saying he has been “monitored”.

As their article rightly says: “Liverpool are definitely fans, although frankly that is true for just about every top club in Europe.”

An immediate club change seems unlikely for the 19-year-old.

Gravenberch recently stated: I just have to continue like this and I have plans to stay at Ajax. Of course I want to go for another season and show myself again in the next campaign.”

But it might be something to keep an eye on for the future, especially as the Reds’ engine room could use some youth in the coming season.