MVRHS boys tennis loses to Dover-Sherborn

The MIAA Division 3 South Sectional final in boys’ tennis came down to a match between No. 1 Marthas Vineyard (13-0) and No. 2 Dover-Sherborn (17-0), two undefeated heavyweights who met at the Ned Fennessy jobs in Oak Bluffs on Friday afternoons.

A coin flip gave the Vineyarders the top spot and precious home advantage in the entire South bracket and the hosts did their very best at every point to make it count. It just wasn’t enough as the Raiders rolled to a 5-0 win and made a trip to the state semifinals to defeat undefeated Northern champion Weston on Monday.

The Vineyarders had Max Potter’s first singles back in the lineup, playing in first place against Dover-Sherborn’s Dan Pomahac. Potter came out firing and charged through the first set to win 6-3, but Pomahac pulled himself to his feet and took a 7-6 win in set two before taking the third set tie-breaker, 10-3.

On the second basehit, Eric Reubens suffered his first loss of the season in the #2 spot when Robert Ozerdem recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Vineyard sophomore Jacob Riis and Dover-Sherborns Cameron Moghaddam played an epic match on third singles full of long, intense rallies. The first set of seesaw went to the Raider tri-captain, 7-6, and Moghaddam closed the game with a 6-4 count in the second.

The Raiders both won doubles in straight sets, but the scores say little about the passion and intensity played by both sets of players at each point. Dover-Sherborns Ben Churney and Cole Hadar defeated Clyde Smith and Teagan Myers 6-2, 6-2 in the first doubles and Raiders Jagger Grace and Josh Martinovich defeated Jack Marshard and Ben Belisle 6-3, 6-2 in the second doubles.

With Max Potter and Eric Reubens the only seniors on a young, talented Vineyarder squad, coach Kev Lewis should increase his teams’ chances of continued success in 2022.