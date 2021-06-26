Hockey India nominates Sreejesh, Deepika for Khel Ratna | Hockey News





NEW DELHI: Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and former women’s team player Deepika were nominated on Saturday by Hockey India for this year’s prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

In addition to the duo, Indian men’s vice captain Harmanpreet Singh and women’s team members Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur were nominated for the Arjuna awards.

The National Federation also nominated RP Singh and Ch Sanggai Ibemhal for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, while coaches BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar were recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

According to a statement from HI, the judging period for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2020.

During that period, 35-year-old Sreejesh, who will participate in his third and probably last Olympic Games, played a key role in India’s silver medal at the 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games and gold at the 2019 FIH Men’s Series finals in Bhubaneswar.

Sreejesh was awarded the Arjuna Prize in 2015 and the prestigious Padma Shri Recognition in 2017.

Deepika, on the other hand, was a vital part of the Indian women’s hockey team, which won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

Dragflick sensation Harmanpreet has more than 100 international caps, while Vandana has more than 200 international caps. Navjot has made more than 150 international appearances.

Speaking about the National Sports Awards recommendations, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said: “It was a very proud moment for all of us when Rani won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award last year and it is with great pride that we have two of the best hockey players out there. the country has seen — PR Sreejesh and Deepika — for this year’s Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

“We are also delighted to nominate Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur for the Arjuna Awards. They have delivered exceptional performances for the Indian team in recent years.”

The National Sports Awards are presented every year by the President of India to the athletes of the country on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29 to celebrate the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

All awards carry a trophy along with a citation and cash rewards.







