Hans, 86, has coached generations of table tennis stars

12 YEARS Hans Soova made his first table tennis bat from the wooden lid of a Red Cross crate.

It was 1946 and he was living in a refugee camp for displaced persons in Germany after escaping from his native Estonia with his mother and brother. His father Eduard had been taken to a labor camp in Siberia.

As he passed one of the camp’s wooden huts, he heard cheers from within. “It was followed by a click-click-click sound and then more cheers,” he recalls. “I knelt on the floor between the adults’ legs and saw a large green table where two men were beating a small white ball back and forth.”

His attempts to join the adults were rebuffed, but he was determined. “I needed a bat, so I made one from the Red Cross food crate we got for Christmas. My friends and I found broken balls and patched them up with nail polish and first aid plasters.”

The YMCA had taken over one of the barracks that contained a recreation room with a ping pong table. At Christmas, when the building was closed, Hans and a friend snuck in through a window that they could have left unlocked from the inside. “The net was removed, so we used part of a metal stovepipe,” he says. “Unfortunately, we were caught and thought we would be banned, but after that it was decided that children could play for an hour a day.”

Hans soon became camp champion, something he repeated in the seven refugee camps where he lived in the following years.

That drive to play table tennis ensured that Hans, who came to England in 1951, continued to play and especially coach throughout his life.

Now 86, earlier this month he won the national Pride of Table Tennis ‘Outstanding Contribution to Table Tennis Award’ at an annual ceremony held by Table Tennis England.

This year’s event, which was held on Zoom, recognized Hans’ 56 years of coaching.

He has coached 24 Yorkshire national and international champions and mentored three Bradford national coaches – Sylvia Worth, Sally Midgley and Mark Smith, all of whom he learned to play.

He also coached England player Melody Ludi, former England and European number one Kevin Beadsley, Michael O’Driscoll who won every national age group in England as a junior, and Mary Fuller, who represented England at the European Youth Olympics. Michael was also European team and doubles champion with Chris Oldfield from Sheffield, who traveled to Bradford three times a week to be coached by Hans.

Hans’ nomination for the award came from Beckfoot School student and player Isabella Crooks, and Sylvia Worth.

“It was a huge surprise – I’m so proud,” he says, “But these things don’t just happen. I’ve had so much help from so many people and I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the parents, players, other coaches and teachers thank you – everyone, then and now. They were all great.”

Hans worked as a weaver at Brigella Mills before joining the Shipley engineering firm Metal Box. The company had a successful table tennis team that went undefeated for years in the 1950s. For a year they won the Yorkshire Club, the Bradford League Challenge Shield and the Burton Cup – the first team to achieve this.

Lacking confidence, it was Hans’ late wife Christine who persuaded him to apply for his first coaching job at the former Rhodesway School in 1965. “She said ‘you’re a good player, you’re good with kids – you have nothing to lose’ so I applied,” he recalls. “They said six months to see how it went. I’m still coaching all these years later always.”

He then became head coach at the Table Tennis Center of Excellence in Leeds.

Hans also coached for 20 years at Oakbank School in Keighley, whose team won numerous awards and produced three England internationals. He and now coaches at Bingley Beckfoot Table Tennis Club based at Beckfoot School.

Hans’s life story took an unexpected turn in 1991 when he and his brother were reunited with his father, who had been taken to a labor camp in Siberia during the war. They believed each other was dead. “We have met him on several occasions. It was a very emotional time,” he says.

In 2012, Hans was awarded the British Empire Medal for his services to table tennis. He dedicated it to Christine.

In recent months he has kept up with outdoor table tennis at Baildon Park and has been able to coach one-on-one at Halifax Table Tennis Centre, where he also teaches the sport.

‘Magic’ is the word he uses most often to describe table tennis. “It really is magic. Good players do things so fast with the ball that you can’t tell they’ve done it. It is a game for all ages, adults and children can enjoy it.”

Hans can’t wait to start coaching again. “At one point, Covid was so widespread that I thought I wouldn’t go back to table tennis. I was so happy when Beckfoot called to say they wanted me back.”