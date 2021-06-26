Jon Gray dazzles, but bullpen trouble continues





MILWAUKEE- Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (aka Gray Wolf) returned from the 10-day injured list Friday to start against the Milwaukee Brewers and, as Rockies likes Twitter, “he cried.” Gray, who was on a soft pitch count of an undisclosed amount, had 83 pitches in five innings of work. In those five innings, he struckout ten batters, which is his highest point of the season. With those ten strikeouts, he also passed former Rockies starters Jeff Francis and Pedro Astacio on the Rockies all-time strikeout list. He ended the day striking out 752 in his career. Here is the list of the top six pitchers with strikeouts like Rockie. Jorge DeLa Rosa, 985 Ubaldo Jimenez, 773 Jon Gray, 752 Pedro Astacio, 749 Jeff Francis, 742 German Marquez, 729 Gray’s fastball also reached a top speed of 97.4 MPH, which is more than three miles per hour faster than his average for the year. His average fastball was also still higher than his average for the season (96.0 MPH). While Gray wasn’t as efficient as manager Bud Black would have liked, Black praised what he saw of Gray Friday when he said Gray was “excellent.” Black also said Gray’s fastball was good and his slider was “excellent” too. Gray was also confident and said he felt great too. “I felt very confident, very calm out there,” Gray said. “I didn’t think once about my elbow today. I felt really good. I am grateful for that.” Rockies’ problem starting the match, however, was that the attack hadn’t supported him at all. The Rockies had no hit for 5 1/3 innings, but Raimel Tapia got the team’s first hit in the 6th. He stole second base and Yonathan Daza singled him. In the 7th innings, catcher Elias Diaz singled home Brendan Rodgers and pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes had his first pinch-hit homerun of his career to make it 4-0 for the Rockies. Then the other Rockies reared their ugly heads: their bullpen Relievers Tyler Kinley and Carlos Estévez made it interesting as they each gave up solo homeruns in the seventh and eighth inning. Daniel Bard blew the save in the ninth inning after giving up a walk in the inning. Willy Adames, who has been phenomenal for the Brewers since they traded for him earlier this season, hit a two-run home run to tie it. Bard also hit pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor later in the inning before he got out. The Brewers bullpen faltered early on, but the Rockies’ road and their offense returned in the closing frames when the Rockies’ last hit by Yonathan Daza was in the 7th inning. All seven hits by the Rockies and all four of their runs were in the 6th and 7th inning. The Rockies will face the Brewers on Saturday with a 2 p.m. MT start time left as Antonio Senzatela takes on right-handed starter Adrian Houser.

