Jamieson becomes one of the leading all-rounders in the world of cricket: Sachin Tendulkar





Kyle Jamieson has the potential to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket in the coming days, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar believes after watching the giant Black Cap torment India’s best batsmen in the recently concluded World Test Championship -final. In New Zealand’s emphatic title win, Jamieson played a key role with match figures of 7 for 61 in 44 overs, along with 21 valuable runs in his team’s first essay. “Kyle Jamieson is a fantastic all-rounder. He continues to become one of the leading all-rounders in the world of cricket,” Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel. “When I saw him in NZ last year, he impressed me,” said the maestro.

He then went on to explain why playing Jamieson in English conditions made him even more deadly. “If you see his bowling, he’s very tall and more than swinging, he likes to bowl seam deliveries. He’s a different bowler compared to Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. “Jamieson hits the deck hard and whatever he does it’s off the seam. There were variations he used where he bent his wrists and threw big inswingers. There was reasonable variety in his bowling and what I liked was consistency,” said Tendulkar. Tendulkar also liked how Jamieson used his height to play the big shots. “His collaboration with was crucial for New Zealand. He chose to attack from ball one and used his length beautifully. A tall batter, who can get on the forefoot and make a big statement. “That kind of disturbing bowler and they have to pull back their lengths because batter is using his height. If the ball has to go chin high then the length has to be short and that gives batter the chance to play horizontal bat shots and that’s exactly what Jamieson did All length, he used his height beautifully, stood tall and played most of them.” On the Indian front, Tendulkar felt the resignation of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first hour on the sixth day became decisive. “On the last day it was very important to bat at least until the first drinking break. Then we had the firepower to accelerate and play shots. The rest of the players too when they realize we are in the safe zone and New Zealand can’t hunt, then the mentality changes. So a partnership at the beginning was crucial,’ said Tendulkar.

