HUNTINGTON The July 4 holiday may be next weekend, but Marshall head coach Charles Huff wanted to set off early fireworks over the Thundering Herds recruiting ventures.
Huff and his staff have received pledges in recent days from four-goal Georgia wide receiver Cam Pedro, Texas defenseman Trudell Berry, Tennessee defenseman Alsethony McGhee and Texas wide receiver Antonio Robinson.
The target audience Marshall fans will most recognize is Pedro, the son of former Marshall who traces Glenn Pedro.
Cam Pedro is a 5-11, 165-pound receiver from Collins Hill, Georgia who possesses sprinter speed and the toughness of his father.
Pedro said he looks forward to continuing his father’s tradition with the herd as he solidifies his own legacy in Huntington.
I’ve been associated with Marshall roots all my life, Pedro said. I was there as a kid and being up there now is special. I am just eternally grateful for the opportunities that have put me in this position.
Pedro said his offer came after he recently attended a camp in Marshall and that it was hard not to commit to Marshall on the spot, given his feelings for the university and his father.
Pedro takes his commitment, nor his future with, the herd lights up.
When I went there as the son of a former Marshall player, I came in with high expectations, said Pedro. I came to a reunion as a kid and saw him take the field with his 92 teammates, and I thought, Wow! I’ve looked up to my father all my life. He is my hero. For me to see him there with his team and see how special that was, I’ve always known this was the school for me. I’ve always wanted to go there.
Berry is a talented athlete recruited as both a wide receiver and defensive back during his process with teams.
The 6-1, 190-pounder from Houston confirmed that he will likely play on the defensive side of football, bringing significant talent to the secondary with receiving instincts.
Berry was on campus for an official visit last weekend and committed to the Herd on Thursday evening.
There were two things Berry said that stood out to him: one was strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford and the second was his ability to focus on improving in all aspects under Huff.
What struck me most about the entire program was the strength and conditioning program, Berry said. I like how they had everything set up. All the coaches had a lot of energy and were focused. You could see the progress of what they’ve accomplished with players in the program since they’ve been here…
Coach Huff said he really wanted me on the defensive side of the ball, and he said he sees a lot of potential in me. He made me feel like I could come here and grow as a player and as a man.
Berry said Huffs’ attitude and honesty with recruits is something that holds them to his philosophies.
All the kids he recruits, he recruits with open arms, Berry said. You just feel at home there.
On Friday morning, the recruiting buzz continued with the deployment of McGhee, who comes straight out of the backyard of Marshalls Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee.
The 5-11, 185-pound three-star defensive back from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, finished his junior season with 90 tackles and three interceptions.
The final commitment of the day came from Antonio Robinson, a wide receiver from Texas, who came to Huntington for training and left devoted to the herd after loving everything about his journey.
The 6-3, 190-pound product of St. Thomas More Prep said the trip was his first to West Virginia, but it had a major impact on him, starting with Huff and his staff.
As soon as I walked through the door and Coach Huff came to the field to watch me train, he and I talked about it a lot, Robinson said after his commitment. I also like the city. It just felt like a great place to me.
Robinson had offers from Arizona, UMass, New Mexico, Buffalo and eastern Michigan when he came to Marshall, but he said that once the offer came after his training, he knew this was the place he wanted to be.
I just felt like it was time because it seemed to fit me perfectly, Robinson said. I like the coaching staff and I think I could come and play early.
In addition to Robinson’s unofficial visit, McGhee was one of 14 on-campus prospects making official visits this weekend, meaning there’s a good chance recruiting commitments for Huff and his staff will continue as June draws to a close.
Among those joining McGhee on campus this weekend are Marshall quarterback commit Peter Zamora and running back commit Anthony Turner, defenseman Dyoni Hill and South Carolina commit Jamaal Whyce, who is the son of the late Jamaal Whyce, a former Marshall defensive lineman.