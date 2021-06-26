Crew members talk about amenities available to them – Cruise Industry News

There is no shortage of guest facilities on most cruise ships. Water parks, gyms, numerous bars and theaters are there to meet all possible needs of the passenger.
But opportunities for crew members to unwind and relax are usually much more scarce.
Cruise Industry News spoke to employees of some major and niche brands to see what crew members do after donning casual wear.
They agreed to share their impressions on the basis of anonymity.
A bar and a fitness room
Employees of most cruise lines Cruise Industry News spoke to said they had at least a crew bar and gym.
A major luxury brand crew member said his ship had a very small crew bar and no library.
The gym is actually a lot of fun, he added. We have a jacuzzi on deck 11 but they never put water in it so I don’t know what’s the point of having one!
He also said his ship had a broken table tennis table and a foosball table that needed repair.
We don’t have a basketball court like others, no game room or anything fun for us, he said.
Who has it better?
A Disney Cruise Line crew member said his ship had a gym, indoor bar, outdoor bar, swimming pools, playing fields and a library. All of these can be used by crew members, but with some limitations.
I usually go to the bar after work for a drink and I go to the gym three times a week. There is basically everything a crew member needs (on the ship), he said.
A crew member who has worked for all major cruise lines said that in his opinion, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International were the best cruise lines for crew facilities.
They have numerous crew bars, game rooms, large nightclubs, large smoking areas, crew shops (which is what most ships do now). Royal Caribbean’s Oasis, Allure, Harmony and other ships have several options for crew bar activities, as well as numerous ping pong tables, pool tables, dart boards, PS rooms and massage chairs, he said.
Overall, he added, “the higher the ladder you are on board, the more facilities you have to enjoy.”
Another crew member who has worked for Crystal Cruises and other cruise lines in the past said Crystal had the best facilities for crew members.
They really care about the crew: lots of activities, parties, they do a lot. We could use the guest pool at times and we always had a mini pool in front of us too, he said.
What crew members want
A crew member of a major European cruise line said his ship had no crew facilities at all. When asked what he would like to have on his ship, he said:
I would like a true smoke free crew lounge with guest level furniture and live music with direct access to a crew pool.
A crew member who has worked for all major cruise lines said steam rooms in crew gyms could be added to cruise ships as most crew members do not have guest privileges.
But anything you implement onboard for the crew will require more crew to maintain, he said. Frankly, you don’t get much time to use all the facilities. If you work like most crew members, which equates to a minimum of 12 hours a day, the best facility is usually your cabin.
