Don’t hope to trade for these 3 players

The New York Yankees are going to make some additions to the trade deadline this year, we tell ourselves every night in a mirror as a single tear falls.

But this time it’s true! We think. Could be. You know what, who knows?

The midfield is such a glaring need that the sale of MLB teams will likely make Brian Cashman pay a Yankees tax in triplicate. After all, if you forget to add depth behind the oft-injured Aaron Hicks upright, that’s up to you. You will be asked to pay.

Someone to give Brett Gardner some rest would be great. A lefty bat with moderate power could change the entire balance of the lineup. And it wouldn’t kill this team to add some starting pitching depth as Jordan Montgomery and Domingo German join Gerrit Cole at Fenway this weekend and that it’s the right choice, with the three strongest options at the moment.

However, when you envision a successful trading deadline, you should probably keep the following goals out of your mind. Over the past few weeks they’ve gone from reality to fantasy and maybe a few were already dancing in the realm of the fantastic to begin with.

Not to mention kings of off-season speculation like Kevin Gausman and Luis Castillo. Gausman, as a few people suspected, has leveled up for the Giants this year. Unfortunately, that next level has made him the second-best pitcher in baseball behind Jacob deGrom, and the Giants are NL West’s league (we still don’t get it). He’s not going anywhere.

As for Castillo? He is 2-10 with a 5.61 ERA. The guy you all wanted to consider dangling Gleyber Torres in the off-season is no more and Torres isn’t a great shake either.

For now, these three trading options that were introduced in April and May were the ones that focused on debunking. Not going to happen for now.

These 3 Yankees Trade Options will not take place on the MLB Trade Deadline.

3. Kettle Marte

EvenbeforeKettle Marte recently crippled (preparing to put on the pinstripes!), this would never happen.

Brian Cashman is a reasonable man who is too reasonable for many of us. He doesn’t pay too much. He stays on his prospects for too long until they leak from the roster and run to the Red Sox in the Rule 5 draft. He’s not proactive, which is part of why this thin team has been picking up free players like Rougned Odor all year round.

That said, do you really think Cashman would oversee this current landscape where the Yankees play a few games in the Wild Card race withNoany indications that they are more than a fringe contender and dump 4-5 top prospects for a midpoint?

Marte would probably be a star in the Bronx and definitely someone to be considered, but that’s a pretty massive uproar in the middle of what feels like a lost season anyway. Everyone but Jasson Dominguez should be on the table, and the extra half-season of control (Marte is out until 2022, but his contract includes team options for the next two seasons) means even The Martian could be in talks.

wouldwemake this trade? Hell yes. Everything but Jason. Cashman doesn’t think so, though, and the Diamondbacks won’t negotiate to give the Yankees a present. Won’t happen.