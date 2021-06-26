Park’s tennis court conversion survey | Local news

At first glance, a new basketball court in lower Wilber Park is ready for the pounding of a rubber ball, the scraping of sneakers on acrylic, and the rustle of a basket. All that is missing are nets on each of the baskets and full lane lines.

The most northwestern course, one of eight on Albert Morris Drive in Oneonta, was formally a tennis court, but with a renovation project last year, plans emerged to convert the corner course into a basketball court.

Kaytee Lipari-Shue, who represents the city’s fourth ward on Oneonta Common Council and chairs the Parks & Recreation Committee, said it was the intention of city park manager Lou Lansing to provide a nearby space for alternative activities for the patrons of the park swimming pool.

I want to emphasize that the city is not removing a court, but rather is reconsidering its decision to add a court in that location to take into account recently expressed concerns about noise pollution from many of that neighborhood’s residents, Lipari-Shue said. .

The road through the park runs parallel to Union Street, with six properties northeast of the intersection with Spruce Street, adjacent to city properties at the rear.

A handful of Union Street residents filed a petition against the placement of the basketball courts at the Oneonta Parks & Recreation Commission meeting on June 9, urging city park commissioners to move the court to the top floor of Wilber Parks, near the playground.

Just behind the tennis court, very close by, are two residents with toddlers who will have a hard time going to bed at night, said Union Street resident Virginia Tomlinson. I think it’s best moved to the top floor next to the other basketball court, and then the kids who are with the basketball players can go to the playground equipment in the park.

I like basketball. I’m a basketball coach: it’s my life, it’s how I feed my family. I like basketball, but I agree with Virginia, said neighbor Cameron Conover.

As a basketball player, I grew up on the court all my life, it’s just another animal, he said. Every home I had, we loved the sounds of the park, we loved people in the park, we love the pickleballers, we love waking up in the morning and hearing those sounds, it’s just soothing for U.S.

Conover suggested that instead of full-court lines, the court could be painted with spaces for traditional playground games like four-square, hopscotch, all over the world, and even life-size checkers.

There’s just a fear of what basketball entails, not so much bouncing balls, but the language and enthusiasm it brings, he continued. I’m also a culprit when I play basketball.

Leaving the basketball hoops but not painting full field lines is something we can explore, said city engineer Greg Mattice.

Jose Medina, who said his house is adjacent to the tennis courts, said the noise from the park had never been a problem for his family.

When we first bought the house, we didn’t think about having the park right behind us, he said. The lady who sold us the house said the noise was actually a happy noise because it was coming from the pool.

Having the tennis courts in the back was never a problem, Medina continued. The only times when teens went skateboarding there and they brought their boomboxes with them, that was our concern.

Medina suggested putting up a sign asking not to play loud music.

My concern is that when they start playing basketball, they bring their boomboxes with them, he said. Tennis players usually don’t play music when they play tennis.

Park Commissioner Beth Ashbaugh pointed out that the city has an ordinance to prevent unreasonable noise.

The petitioners acknowledged concerns previously expressed by residents about the planned thinning of the tree line separating the park from their gardens.

It appears there will be plenty of room to plant evergreens or a fence, something for noise pollution, said Commissioner Carolyn Marks, who noted a similar problem with her property adjacent to SUNY Oneonta. Regardless of what’s going on in that space, I think there are ways we can have some kind of enclosure. We don’t want to replant trees and have the same problem as why these trees are being removed.

We talked about that a little bit. I think a fence or smaller trees will grow to 20.25 feet high and not towering like the ones we have now that we need to remove, Mattice said.

No formal action was taken during the meeting as the commissioners agreed to allow further discussion among themselves, the members of the Joint Council and the community.

It’s my understanding that the hoops will still go up because it would be prohibitively expensive to remove the posts at this point, but the full field lines won’t be painted in that area to discourage more serious gameplay, Lipari-Shue said. Instead, casual shooting games such as HORSE or Around the World would be encouraged.