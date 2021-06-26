Player Ratings: The Other Guys





The circumstances surrounding this season forced teams that included the Minnesota Wild to rely on deep players. In a normal season, it’s doubtful we’d have quite a wide range of players regularly shuffled in and out of lineups. We’ve already embraced the virtues of the Wilds depth, but how fare the lesser-known names when they hit the bottom of the barrel? Luke Johnson Marked as a solid option for the middle fourth-line role, Johnson appeared in 14 games with the Wild this season, scoring one point, which happened to be his first NHL goal of his career. It is difficult to gather much information this year from 16 total appearances for Johnson between the AHL and the NHL. When he was on the ice, Johnson was firmly in the faceoff spot; winning 50.6% of his 87 face-offs according to NHL.com. Things were tough when it came to puck possession or shot generation, with dire numbers of 37% CF and 31% xGF according to Evolving-Hockey.comBut again, it doesn’t make sense to put much weight on those numbers, given the lack of ice age for Johnson. Does the 26-year-old have a future in the NHL? Possibly. Depending on Nick Bonino’s future, it may make sense to roll the dice on Johnson in a controlling role in the coming seasons. Although it looks like he will never find much offense at the NHL level. Quality: C- Kyle Rau 28 years old, played 14 games with two points. Rau fills the mold of a tough two-sided winger who tries. I’m not ruining his effort or his skill, but I couldn’t find a clip of either of his two points, so here’s a clip of him getting robbed from a match in March by Marc-Andre Fleury instead: At this point, Kyle Rau is fine. As long as you don’t expect him to regularly play in NHL games. He’s just not an impact player. Grade: C- (A for effort) Joseph Cramarossa It almost seems unfair to give Cramarossa anything other than an incomplete rating based on four games in total, but here at Hockey Wilderness, we know you’ve come here looking for an in-depth analysis of Joseph Cramarossa. Four games, three total shots, a 10:46 ice age average and 15 PIMs. There’s not really a place left in the league for someone like Cramarossa, and at 28 it would be a surprise if the team re-signs him. Grade: D+ (for being a nice guy) Gerry Mayhew An interesting case of success in the AHL, but unable to translate that game to the NHL, Mayhew also had a very short stint with the Wild this year, playing in just four games. The very fast attacker did not impress much, gave one assist and an average of 11:45 ice time. In the AHL, Mayhew had 18 points in 19 games this year and 61 points in 49 games the season before. He probably deserves more attention, with some of the more offensively talented linemates the Wild has available, this could be a case of just not being able to make the jump to the next level. Rank: C

