The countdown begins for the Chengdu World University Games





Originally scheduled to take place in 2021, the Chengdu Games will be held in the capital of Sichuan province between June 27 and July 7, 2022. They bring together thousands of student athletes from around the world to compete in 18 sports disciplines. It’s the first time in nearly 50 years that the biennial event will be held after a three-year hiatus, and organizers are already working hard to make sure the games are worth the wait. FISU Image credit: Eurosport With a population of 16 million, the city of Chengdu is quickly building a reputation as a host of major sports competitions. In 2019 alone, the city hosted both the World Police and Fire Games and the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cups in table tennis. The world-class sports infrastructure will be on display again at the upcoming summer games. University sports The International University Sports Federation (FISU) marks a successful first year of Healthy Campu 04/06/2021 AT 16:13 FISU Image credit: Eurosport The games will feature the 15 mandatory sports to be held at all editions of the World University Games, including athletics, swimming and gymnastics. As the host city, Chengdu’s organizing committee has also chosen to schedule three additional sports for the upcoming summer games: rowing, shooting and wushu. The latter, the Chinese term for martial arts, is a combat sport that has already become an official event at the Asian Games and the World Combat Games. FISU Image credit: Eurosport However, the World University Games are about much more than just sports. Educational and cultural elements are included in each edition of the games, encouraging participants to strive for the FISU motto of Excellence in Mind and Body. The Chengdu games will be no different. The city has a unique cultural and historical heritage as the home of the ancient Shu civilization and the birthplace of Taoist philosophy. It has also been recognized as the best city in China for tourists by both the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the World Tourism Organization and in 2010 became the first city in Asia to be named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. FISU Image credit: Eurosport As they enter the final 12 months of their preparations, the world’s best student athletes can look forward to a feast of sport and culture. It is one that FISU hopes will leave a lasting and positive impression on both the participants and the city itself. The countdown starts here. University sports FISU Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity to Start New Decade 26/02/2020 AT 14:48 University sports WUC Sport Climbing 09/01/2020 AT 15:35

