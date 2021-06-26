Liverpool transfer news LIVE – Christoph Baumgartner claim, Ryan Gravenberch link, Mbappe update

In the latest Blood Red column, Ian Doyle looks at the impact on Liverpool of the expected big spend from Manchester City and United.

“Might as well wrap it up,” the WhatsApp message sounded as news began to surface about the Premier League’s possible latest earthquake transfer.

And the sentiment wasn’t alone.

“If City also get Kane, I think Liverpool will just have to sit out the season,” another message came.

It is clear that the growing awareness that Manchester City are willing to spend £100million on taking over from Jack Grealish from Aston Villa has caused a stir among some disheartened Reds supporters.

It was the same on social media, where few of the reactions were anything other than all-embracing gloomy.

Following City’s continued interest in similar Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, this amounts to a serious statement of intent from the Premier League champions.

Of course, some of the money will be raised through player sales. But it is a mockery of Pep Guardiola’s claim in April that his club “cannot afford” a huge fee for an attacker to replace the departed Sergio Aguero.

Where there’s a will with City, there’s usually a way. Not least when it comes to depositing money, so is their owners’ support in Abu Dhabi, which has already equated to a net spend of more than £530 million since Guardiola was appointed manager in 2016.

But there’s one person who will no doubt greet City’s potential double whammy with a shrug before rolling up their sleeves and moving on.

After all, Jurgen Klopp knows all about having to compete with the financial might of the Champions League runners-up.

However, it was never just about City.

Manchester United’s push ever closer to capture Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho – a £80million bid could well seal the deal – was a reminder that Liverpool faces a challenge to compete with further riches on the other side of the East Lance’s Road.