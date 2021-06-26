Girls’ high school tennis: Salisbury’s Burton/Rusher team advances to semi-finals – Salisbury Post





Personnel report CARY Salisbury’s Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton doubles team won twice on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2A Individual State Championship. They won 6-0, 6-3 in the first round and took a marathon of three sets in the quarterfinals. The semifinals start on Saturday at 9:00 AM. The Rusher/Burton team takes on West Lincoln duo Brogan Heavner/Etta Godfrey. If the Hornets win, they’ll play for the state championship in the afternoon. Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion doubles team won in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals. In singles, Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson won in the first round but lost in the quarterfinals. In the 1A tournament, Gray Stone’s Emma Grace Bost won twice and will play for the state title on Saturday. NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship Double draw First round Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln) beats. McKinsey Harper & Kristen Cole (Greene Central) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) beats. Danni Lester & Lauren Tuttle (McMichael) 6-2, 6-1 McCollough Perry & Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) beats. Grace Meyer & Mia Raynor (Croatian) 6-0, 6-0 Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) beats. Riley Landen & Gabby Long (Roanoke Rapids) 6-1, 6-0 Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) beats. Atty Bestwick & Taylor Bond (Durham School of the Arts) 6-0, 6-3 Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) beats. Ellie Hornthal & Zoe Pureza (Northeast) 6-4, 6-1 Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) def. Megan Smith & Elei Ayers (Forbush) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) beats. Kaylee Tucker & Venancia Miller (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-3 Quarter-finals Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) beats. Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln) 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-3 McCollough Perry & Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) beats. Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) 6-1, 6-0 Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) beats. Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) beats. Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) 6-0, 6-4 Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park 9:00 a.m. 2A Doubles, semi-finals Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) vs. McCollough Perry & Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) vs. Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship Singles draw First round Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) beats. Sidney Ross (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 7-5 Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant) defeats. Hanna Carter (Wheatmore) 6-1, 6-1 Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) beats. Hinson Britt (Greene Central) 6-1, 6-1 Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) defeats. Emily Roach (Randleman) 6-0, 6-1 Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) defeats. Maggie Thornton (Jordan-Matthews) 6-0, 6-1 Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) beats. Katie Sink (Croatian) 6-1, 6-0 Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) beats. Anna Smith (Whiteville) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Alexa defeats Allison (Newton-Conover). Marley Renner (Currituck County) 6-0, 6-0 Quarter-finals Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) beats. Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant) 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) beats. Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) 6-1, 6-1 Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) defeats. Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) 6-2, 6-0 Alexa defeats Allison (Newton-Conover). Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0 Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park 9:00 a.m. 2A Singles Semifinals Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) vs. Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) vs. Alexa Allison (Newton Conover) NCHSAA 1A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship Singles draw Quarter-finals Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness) defeats. Keerthi Avula (Raleigh Charter) 6-1, 6-0 Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) defeats. Riley Maldonado (Rosewood) 6-1, 6-0 Andersen defeats Schubert (Pine Lake Prep). Tinsley Moore (Princeton) 6-1, 6-0 Helen Brockmann (Franklin Academy) def. Jacy Noble (South Stanly) 6-3, 6-2 Semi-finals Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) defeats. Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness) 6-1, 6-0 Andersen defeats Schubert (Pine Lake Prep). Helen Brockmann (Franklin Academy) 6-0, 6-0 Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park 9:00 a.m. 1A Singles Championship Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) vs. Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep)







