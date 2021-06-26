Saskatchewan Athlete Who Played College Hockey When NHLer Came Out: One Is Needed

Brock Weston hopes the hockey community is ready when an active player in the NHL comes out as openly gay after the NFL first spotted this Pride Month earlier this year.

The former college athlete congratulated Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib on his social media announcement and said it is a huge statement in professional sports.

“It’s unbelievable, I hope it never has to be a coming out story. Hopefully we can end that in its entirety because it’s just who you are, and I know a lot of people who identify who are not heterosexual, so it’s become more accepted,” Weston said.

I think it will really change the outlook and player development with the language used and the space created. I’m excited to see that splash make a wave.

To have it in football was impressive, important and I’m excited to see what happens now. I was also impressed by the response from the NFL and its teammates and many other people within the football community.

Maidstone resident Sask said he knew he wasn’t straight for about three years before coming out.

“I think it eventually led to the awkward comments from mostly teammates here and there that you knew what they were trying to say or ask or joke about,” Weston said.

The tipping point for me was when they started asking and poking my roommate who at the time basically knew everyone else instead of having a backbone and asking they just made these comments and started sending them to my roommate to see or he would spill the beans.

I’d had enough and I didn’t want to live like that and I couldn’t let him live like that, hiding my secret.

In April 2019, the defender wrote a letter to inform his teammates about the Marian University Division III National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) hockey program in Wisconsin.

Some guys got up and just said, ‘Brock, we support you. We love you. You are one of our brothers. This doesn’t change anything’ and so that was great. Then we literally had a giant team hug in the room and it was pretty cool, it was a lot, but it was definitely well received,” Weston said.

According to Westons, hockey still has a long way to go in terms of acceptance, but it is moving in the right direction.

I think it’s taking the right steps in the more professional areas. It’s lagging a bit, simply because of the fan base, the media and the limelight. There is a risk involved. That’s a whole career you are, I’m not saying put you in jeopardy, but spotlight, he said.

The challenges in the NHL, if you’re a bubble man, so you’re from the (American Hockey League) or you’re in the NHL How do you justify your coming out?

It could be a subconscious thing, but a coach is going to say, well, his game isn’t quite right, we better send him down. While it can really be unconscious. I don’t want that in the locker room right now. We’re on a slip. There are so many pieces in it.

Having the first openly gay active player in the NHL is something the 26-year-old looks forward to.

‘It will take one. It takes someone to do it and they just have to do it, Weston said.

They’re going to be in the spotlight and it’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be incredible. I know there is a lot of support.

But there’s also a lot, especially at that level, there’s a lot of people who have different opinions and I invite you to go and see when the NHL changed their logo and all the team logos to have the rainbow, the Pride rainbow on it, and Just look at the reactions to that sort of thing, on Facebook and Instagram. You will see why there needs to be a culture change.

For any lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning, two-spirited (LHBTQ2) athletes thinking about coming out in public, Weston recommends first finding a person they can trust with that part from himself.

“When you’re ready, do it and just know you’re getting support. I got support from all my friends and I got understanding from my family and now, support and it’s incredible how people will adapt when they care about you.” give,” he said.

“I have many friends who have supported me throughout the process and showed that they are ready. They don’t care. They’re just happy that I’m happy.

While Westons’ competitive hockey days may be over, his love for the game and the camaraderie of his teammates still lives on.

“What is not to love? I love how fast it is. I love how hard I can hit people. I actually really miss the road trips and going out with the boys. You build some pretty incredible friendships with hockey,” he said.

In August, Weston embarks on a new journey to become a doctor after being accepted into the University of Saskatchewan medicine program.

