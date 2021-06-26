TN CM Stalin Announces Rs 3 Crore For 2021 Olympic Gold Winners





The Chief Minister made the announcement during the opening of a special vaccination camp in Chennai for athletes.

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be held in 2021, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, announced Rs 3 crore prize money for all athletes from the state who will win gold medals. He added that silver medalists will be awarded Rs 2 crore and bronze medalists Rs 1 crore. He also presented special incentives for athletes in the camp. For six athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, the CM has awarded Rs 5 lakh each. The announcement was intended to inspire Tamil Nadus athletes. CM Stalin made the announcement during the opening of a special athlete-only vaccination camp at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The vaccination camp was organized by the Chief Minister with the joint coordination of the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Medical and Public Welfare Department. Stalin also revealed six names of people competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Nethra Kumanan, Varun A Thakkar and KC Ganapathy for sailing, G Sathyan and A Sarathkamal for table tennis and Bhavani Devi for fencing. In his speech, he also emphasized the importance of team spirit in sport. The government has a duty to encourage players going out into the world, he added before announcing the prize money. “#Olympics .3 , .2 , .1 ; ; “ – .@mkstalin . pic.twitter.com/7HiX3svCRQ DMK (ivarivalayam) June 26, 2021 The event was attended by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Hindu Religious Affairs Minister PK Sekar Babu; MLA of Chepauk – Thiruvallikeni Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin; Minister of Sports S Meyyanathan; MLA from Thousand Lights Constituency, Dr. N Ezhila. On International Olympic Day on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that those who have won medals in international competitions will be given jobs in the sports department to encourage younger players to play competitive sports. The 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled to be held in Tokyo last year, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international sporting event will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.







