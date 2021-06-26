Inside Tight End University – George Kittle & Co. want to ‘learn from the best in the country’

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s voice echoed across the grass on a steamy 90-degree day at the Lipscomb Academy field in Nashville, as a crowd of 49 tight ends began to gather at the 50-yard line. Kittle’s instructions were accentuated by a passionate “Wooo!” by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The passion was evident before the start of on-field practices for what Kittle referred to as former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and Kelce Tight End University (TEU). The three-day event provided an opportunity for some of the best tight ends in the NFL to come together to share trade secrets both on and off the field.



“When you have the opportunity to be the best, you always take it,” said Jordan Matthews, who is trying to change position from wide receiver to tight end. “Just that energy. These are guys who are all chasing that top position. You can feel it.”

The TEU idea came about after Kittle noticed how Denver Broncos OLB Von Miller and the pass rushers do a top and how Lane Johnson and the offensive linemen also have their own top.

“There’s vacation [National Tight Ends Day on the last Sunday of October], so why don’t we have a tight top? Why don’t we have some time to get together and learn from the best in the country,” Kittle told ESPN.

Olsen added: “There are QB camps and other positions that draw attention. But the tight roll has also become a prominent feature throughout the competition.”

Kittle started training in Nashville at AthElite Performance a few years ago during the off-season with speed and agility coach Jeremy Holt. His group has recently expanded to include Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan and TJ Hockenson of the Detroit Lions.

George Kittle (center) of the 49ers was one of the main organizers of ‘Tight End University’. Turron Davenport/ESPN

The group decided to ask Olsen to come to Nashville after he retired in January. Olsen suggested achieving a larger group of tight goals so they could all train together. They initially invited about 20 guys, but it quickly expanded to 49 – including Las Vegas’ Darren Waller, Denver’s Noah Fant, Cleveland’s Austin Hooper and Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Gathering 49 NFL players is a tall order, but there were sponsors who provided food, shelter, and more for the boys in attendance. The Summit is not a for-profit event, so any additional proceeds from sponsors will be donated to various Nashville charities.

The summit included a class segment where some of the veteran players gave the younger guys an inside look at how they attack movie sessions to get a better understanding of reading and responding to news coverage. It provided an opportunity to discuss many of the things they will encounter during the season and to receive hands-on training.

“It was great on and off the field with guys like Marcedes Lewis and Greg Olsen who have been at it for a long time,” said New York Giants TE Levine Toilolo. “Getting together and hanging out, picking each other’s brains, seeing what they see and breaking things down is great. This is the first of its kind for tight ends. I got the invite and it was pure excitement. It’s something special.”

Once the filming sessions were over, it was time to “bring it from the classroom to the grass.” Holt’s expertise has been incorporated there.

“We talk about this stuff, watch it on film and then bring it to life on the pitch,” explains Holt. “Greg [Olsen] talked about creating separation at the top of the route. So on the next exercise, when you get to the kegel, I want you to lower your hips, get into your frame. Put that foot in the ground and create separation.

“George [Kittle] did a whole segment on how to get yards after the catch. So when we got to the field, I wanted to focus on catching it, put your foot in the ground and get to the field as fast as possible. All the things we talked about in class, I’m just giving them a practice to bring it to life.”

Being in a player environment can have its perks.

“There are stupid questions that you can’t ask coaches because they can take inventory and think you might not know what we were thinking,” Matthews said. “But you can ask other players stupid questions.”

The range of sizes and playstyles on display provided a wide range of experience to draw from. Everyone was willing to share their individual tips and secrets that work for them. The goal was to make each other better.

“We share our strategy, our mentality with guys,” Kittle said. “How do you flip the switch? All it does is give the tight finishing position the opportunity to take a step forward.

“You have all these guys who are so different but they play in the same position. We wanted to bring together all the guys who are the best in the world at their position and learn from each other. their game. If you can do all the things a tight end can do, a defense can’t do much to stop you.”

Given the success of the event this year, it is safe to say that Tight End University will continue to offer education in 2022.