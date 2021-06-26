Popular cricket betting sites and apps safe despite changes in law





It has only been a few months since Tamil Nadu banned online gambling due to a string of suicides due to monetary losses, and while other states are lining up to do the same, cricket betting apps and websites have only become more popular. These websites have remained safe for players with encryption codes protecting user information, which, combined with lockdowns, has helped make cricket betting so widespread. How it works Once you have chosen a gambling site that you like, you can sign up for an account. The reputable sites let you confirm your identity and have SSL encryption (icons that look like locks) on their pages so you know it’s safe. It’s a small process to confirm your identity and deposit some money to bet with, but then the fun begins. There are many different types of bets. Depending on the site you register there may be a greater or lesser variation, but they all cover the basics such as betting on the winner/loser of the match, stats such as innings or runs, top bowler/batsmen/player, most goals, fewest goals, etc. To make the most informed bets, check your favorite team’s most recent stats, as well as expert predictions, so you can actually win and enjoy betting on your favorite sport. You can also bet before or during the match. In-game betting, also known as live betting, in cricket is one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy games. As this season progresses, many individuals are tuning in to place bets as teams play. There is a difference in payout and odds, which you should investigate. The sites known for live betting are also becoming more popular than ever, with thousands of people joining, chatting and placing bets on various events that take place during the game. Best betting brands for cricket You will find numerous reviews online in case you want to try a gambling site that you don’t see here. However, according to professional gamblers, these are the brands you should try. All of these are available for PC, mobile browser and have apps available for download on their page. Sports book Rating Description 10Cric 5/5 Highly rated by users, cricket is right in the name, and it’s what they do best. You will find plenty of pre-betting options and live betting during matches. Welcome bonuses are high and considered accessible, and they have plenty of payment options, including Bitcoin. LeoVegas 5/5 One of the most popular brands in the world, their sportsbook is quite extensive and you will find numerous betting options for cricket and plenty of other popular Indian, European and even American sports. Their bonus system can be difficult at times, but overall, placing bets is easy and fun. They also have live bets. dafabet 5/5 Their sportsbook is highly localized and focused on cricket (although you can bet on other sports as well once the cricket season is over!). Since both pre-bet and live betting are available in English, Hindi and Telugu, Indian players will love this site. There are plenty of bonuses, extra offers during the season or for holidays, and an excellent loyalty or VIP program. betway 5/5 A simple cricket betting tool coming from abroad so they have many options for sports betting although their Indian homepage is clearly focused on cricket. You won’t find many betting choices making it a great simple site for those looking to bet directly on teams and players. bet365 5/5 The excellent user experience has earned them high ratings from the public. You will enjoy the cricket betting, a wide variety of payment methods, great customer service and a general range of activities to participate in. JeetWin 4/5 Another localized casino, their sportsbook is full of cricket betting options. Numerous betting options, payment options, bonus options and a generally attractive and user-friendly site make JeetWin popular. 22bet 4/5 This site focuses on sports betting but has casino gaming options for when you want to take a break from watching the cricket scores. They have an extensive list of payment options, good bonuses and reputable customer service. You will find a lot of options to bet on your favorite cricket teams. Source: justgamblers.com/in/sportbetting/cricket/







