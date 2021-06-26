Staff Picks: Prediction of the match of the year in college football that will mark the 2021 season

As the college football schedule announcements for the 2021 season are made public, it’s easy to get caught up reading the slates week by week, circling in red those games that just feel different from the others. And with so much to choose from, there’s a good chance that some great games on paper will live up to the hype, while others will surprise you out of the blue.

As we slowly approach week 0, our college football team has made its picks for the game of the year in 2021. Some come as no surprise, and include the top five preseason teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff placement. Others are a bit more under the radar. Anyway, with a full season ahead, the quality of football should be fantastic.

Here are our picks for the game of the year, and be sure to give us your predictions on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter name.

Clemson vs. Georgia (September 4, Charlotte, NC)

Each top five match-up in Week 1 will receive a unique game of the year treatment, but the fact that it will be in a neutral location, within easy driving distance for most fans of both schools, makes for an epic weekend in the Queen City. While all four of the 2020 College Football Playoff teams are set to become a new starting quarterback this fall, the Bulldogs found theirs late in the year with JT Daniels. But while Clemson is technically in the same boat as Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame after the loss of Trevor Lawrence, there is less concern and probably even more hype for the transition, given what DJ Uiagalelei was able to accomplish in starts against Boston College and Notre Lady.

Both teams have defenses that can claim to be among the best in the country and live up to expectations of the national championship, with the path to the play-off centered around the outcome of this match. Games in a neutral location can be divisive among college football fans, but I usually enjoy the way they bring fanbases together in hotels, restaurants and bars, both before and after the game. The atmosphere should be electric for the prime-time kick and the perfect backdrop for one of the biggest games of the year. — Chip Patterson

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has done wonders for the Cyclones in his five seasons on the job, but the 41-year-old rising star has yet to take out Iowa. After two particularly crushing home losses to the Hawkeyes in 2017 and 2019, he will face another home game in Iowa on September 11 in what could be a top-15 team match-up.

Last year’s contest was wiped out by the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule, marking the first time since 1976 the series has gone unchallenged. Missing a match in the Cy-Hawk series was a real downer, as it ended up being the first time both of them finished a season in the top 20 at the same time. Iowa State each come in with the conference title and College Football Playoff ambitions.

The final two in the series played at ISU’s Jack Trice Stadium were decided by a total of four points, both in favor of Iowa. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this one is just as close as these fierce rivals are in the national spotlight. — David Cobb

Ole Miss in Alabama (October 2)

When it comes to the game of the year, the tendency is to look for the matches between the teams that are expected to compete for national titles. In that regard, a contest between Alabama and Ole Miss may come as a surprise. I mean, when you consider that Alabama opens the season with Miami, makes an early season trip to Florida, and has standard division games against Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn, you could argue that Ole Miss won the sixth “biggest” game on the program is.

But it can also prove to be one of the most challenging. You remember last season when the Rebels fouled 647 yards against Alabama in a 63-48 loss. While Alabama has few weaknesses defensively, the main issues have been explosive offenses like Lane Kiffin’s on the field in Oxford, Mississippi. You have to beat Alabama to beat it, and Ole Miss is one of the few offenses in the country that can make the tide sweat. That opens up the potential for chaos and the potential for one of the most exciting games of the season, whatever the outcome. — Tom Fornell

I’m a big believer that “game of the year” often has little to do with who’s in the running for the national championship. I want 10 lead changes, big plays and an exciting fourth quarter. Kent State in West Michigan has that written all over it — to the point where I think it could take priority on the first screen of a big, but not big, weekend of college football.

Two of MAC’s top quarterbacks — Dustin Crum of Kent State and Kaleb Eleby of Western Michigan — will go head to head. And don’t ignore the pass catchers. Wide receiver Nykeim Johnson, a transfer from Syracuse, should be an impact transfer for a charged Golden Flashes passing attack. The Broncos have a little more to replace with WR D’Wayne Eskridge to the NFL, but Eleby is a sleeper and there’s enough firepower left to make games interesting anyway.

Kent State is arguably the best team in the MAC and Western Michigan is an intriguing potential house dog. This under-the-radar game should go full #MACtion for some midseason drama. — Ben Kercheval