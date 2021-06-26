Sports
Tennis: Serena unstoppable at her best, says Wimbledon coach
REUTERS: A smaller number of opponents at Wimbledon may make Serena Williams one of the favorites to win a 24th Grand Slam, a record to match, but her longtime coach believes her own performance is the only important factor.
Injury concerns for top-ranked Ash Barty and the absence of world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and No. 3 Simona Halep – who defeated Williams in the latest Wimbledon final – have given the American an ideal chance to break Margaret Court’s record. to match.
But coach Patrick Mouratoglou said it wasn’t about the opponents. “If Serena plays as Serena, I don’t know anyone who can stop her,” he told Reuters.
“When I say she is herself, it’s firstly that she can play at her level and secondly, the mentality that has made Serena who she is,” he added.
“I respect the opponents. I’m just saying that Serena is Serena. There is no woman in the history of professional tennis who has a record like her… If she thinks like Serena, if she processes like Serena, think I don’t’ I don’t think anyone can stop her.”
The lush green courses of the All England Club are a happy hunting ground for Williams, who has lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish seven times and won the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics there.
TOP ON GRASS
While she also holds seven Australian Open titles on the Melbourne hard courts, the 39-year-old is unrivaled on grass – reaching the final in her last four Wimbledons.
“She has a lot of qualities to play well on grass and she has played extremely well on grass courts throughout her career. It’s about being ready and able to stay healthy and perform for two weeks,” said Frenchman Mouratoglou, who is a coach. been. Williams since 2012.
“She can certainly do it. I think she can do it anywhere, but on grass it’s probably the surface that emphasizes her game the most. So that’s where she’s probably most dangerous.”
Despite her build-up to the fourth round of the French Open, Mouratoglou said Williams was not ready for the clay court but that she “got there” for Wimbledon, where she is sixth seeded.
After Roland Garros, Williams returned to the Mouratoglou academy in Nice to prepare and was joined by older sister Venus, a five-time major champion on grass.
Mouratoglou said the focus was on improving movement on the pitch for Williams. She also attended the graduation ceremony of students at the academy and gave aspeechto inspiration.
“Her life has changed a lot. She has become a mother,” Mouratoglou said. “It’s more about bringing that process back through which she refuses to lose and if she refuses to lose, she just doesn’t lose.”
Mouratoglou is also a mentor to 17-year-old American Coco Gauff, who took Wimbledon by storm in 2019 when she defeated Venus Williams en route to the fourth round.
Gauff has climbed to number 23 in the world in her burgeoning career and is a potential fourth-round opponent for Williams.
“She (Gauff) can improve almost anywhere, which is great… She has shown how incredible she can be in the future,” Mouratoglou said, adding that a meeting between Williams and Gauff would be a “good deal” for him. to be.
